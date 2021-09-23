For the past 15 years, I’ve served Galveston as a volunteer public servant. I’ve been a city council member, a wharves board trustee and a member of the city’s planning commission, industrial development committee and redevelopment authority.
I also was a founding member of the Lasker Swimming Pool Committee.
I’m also a public school advocate. Working pro bono, I represented the late Edward Clack, who was the longtime president of the Galveston Employees Federal Credit Union, in his successful lawsuit to compel Galveston Independent School District to use competitive bidding rather than no-bid contracts in its major building projects.
With other volunteers, Clack and I later founded a middle school tutoring organization.
My education at Rice University, the University of Texas and the University of Texas School of Law showed me the value of educational opportunity and prepared me for my chosen career in community service. As the wife of local lawyer Tim Beeton, the mother of Sarah Beth (and her husband, Stakely McConnell), Rachel, and Colin, and the grandmother of Quinn, Colt, Andrew, and Liam, I have deep roots in Galveston and a big stake in its future.
That’s why I’m running for election to the board of the Galveston Independent School District.
Serving on public boards and as an advocate for good schools, I’ve learned the importance of transparency, communication and accountability to every public organization and certainly to Galveston ISD.
Transparency by the district requires straightforward and complete honesty from the administration to trustees, employees, parents and taxpayers. It means decision-making at open meetings rather than behind closed doors.
The district must be responsible for communicating with parents and students about everything from what to expect on the first day of school to the requirements for graduation; with teachers about job requirements, benefits and promotions; and with taxpayers about every aspect of the school district, especially all options impacting the tax rate such as issuing or retiring bonds.
Good communication also means that everyone in the administration is working in full cooperation and with knowledge of what everyone else in the organization is doing.
Trustees are accountable to their constituents to diligently study the district’s performance, ask thorough questions, encourage strategic thinking, and use good judgment about spending public money. It’s the trustees’ job to make sure the administration is also doing this.
I have a proven record of working for these values over decades. I’m independent, fair, responsive, hardworking and honest.
All children have a right to a first-class education regardless of background, and I want to make that a reality. Please help me put my skills and experience to work for Galveston’s school children with your vote.
