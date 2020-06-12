Recent articles in The Daily News discussing the payment and collection of hotel occupancy tax require clarification.
State law requires that all accommodations that rent to the public for $15 plus per night must collect and pay 6 percent hotel tax to the state, with cities collecting hotel tax from rentals of $2 plus per night. City ordinance requires the collection and payment of 9 percent to the city, mirroring the state statute.
Don’t confuse listing sites with booking sites. Listing sites are advertising sites that don’t collect and pay hotel taxes to the state/city. These sites a) collect and remit all rents and hotel tax to the owner/operator; b) don’t collect any funds, with the owner/operator collecting directly from guest. Booking sites collect rents and hotel taxes and have the capability of remitting hotel taxes to the state/city.
There are only two platforms (booking sites) that have the capability of collecting hotel taxes at the time of booking and remitting to the state/city: Airbnb and Vrbo/HomeAway (platform). Airbnb has an agreement with the state effective May 1, 2017, to collect and pay hotel taxes. Vrbo executed a similar agreement with the state on April 1, 2019. Neither has an agreement with the city.
The city is discussing an ordinance to require platforms to collect and pay hotel taxes yet leave the owner/operator liable for hotel taxes should the platform not remit taxes.
An additional ordinance isn’t required. An ordinance is in place requiring the payment of hotel taxes. If the city desires payment of hotel taxes by a booking site, it should execute an agreement, as has the state. The state comptroller website confirms the owner/operator has no liability for non-payment of hotel taxes by Airbnb and Vrbo.
The Short Term Rental Owners Association of Galveston is well versed in state and local laws regarding the collection and remittance of hotel taxes, as well as the city ordinance. The nonprofit organization was formed to educate those who have, are interested in or who have a desire to know what laws are applicable to the operation. Agreements with the two entities will ensure an increase in collections, and we hope for stronger enforcement for those not utilizing the two booking sites and remitting taxes.
