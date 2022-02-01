In my travels around Galveston and other destination cities, I often ask people what they think about community growth and the government’s role.
Some people don’t have much of an opinion at all and in Galveston, many are unaware of a special organization that makes our city more nimble, effective, efficient and financially self-sufficient than most.
My background as a project manager working on preservation and renovation of historic buildings has taught me that it doesn’t happen for free. Revitalization takes vision, planning, benchmarking and business creativity.
It also takes an open mind to secure funds, invest and keep improvement sustainable. Government does well at planning and creating the conditions and private entities generally do better at execution.
The current talk about Stewart Beach has me thinking about government responsibility and what can be achieved when the right tools are used. In 1963, Galveston voted to create a specialized unit of government called The Park Board of Trustees. Overseeing Galveston’s tourism efforts, Beach Patrol and Coastal Zone Management, the Park Board is funded through hotel occupancy tax, grants and beach-user fees from the seven coastal parks it manages.
No sales or property tax is collected or used by the park board and tourism pays for tourism.
The Seawall Urban Park, with 9,800 linear feet of new beach, is generating over $1 million dollars a year in beach-user fees and contributed more than $440,000 to the city of Galveston’s general fund. The 700-plus acre East End Lagoon is now an award-winning nature preserve with natural uplands and wetlands.
The park board has been leading the development and management of these world-class recreational assets. Working to secure grants and increase visitors, the board works with the city to keep locals from paying more taxes.
To get Stewart Beach up to par, the city council should continue the model of setting the vision and long-term goals and freeing the park board to make it happen in coordination with a public-private partnership.
Public-private partnerships can bring expertise and capital to realize community initiatives without burdening the taxpayer. The partnerships strengthen local partnerships between businesses and city government that promote, encourage and support year-round economic activities, including the development of physical infrastructure needed to support those activities.
A successful venture at Stewart Beach will encourage the creation of year-round employment opportunities on the island, as well as generate a revenue stream for the city of Galveston’s parks and recreation fund to benefit residents.
Travel and tourism opens minds, connects diverse people, and helps to excite our lives. It also keeps local economies thriving and the private businesses that serve as front-line ambassadors are a big part of what brings visitors back, because they know the market. The park board and private business have a history of delivering results.
At Stewart, they just need the public and city’s support to do it.
