J. P. Bryan’s full-page ad listing potential benefits of locating the USS Texas in Galveston reminded me of one of those brochures we’ve all seen for tropical reports.
The places are always made to look like paradise, but there’s never any mention of possible bed bugs, mosquitoes, bad plumbing or hurricanes. Same with Bryan’s discussion.
Here are a few unmentioned problems about the USS Texas and some suggested criteria for us to consider before accepting any deal.
How many of us noted Bryan mentioned in his piece only a single, Galveston-side location, Pier 14, with no mention of Seawolf Park that already has a nucleus of World War II ships to build on and ample space to put another, north of Pier 20. Both these locations have been suggested frequently before.
Here are some suggested criteria for location.
• No place that could interfere with the passage of other shipping, cruise or cargo. Note that the USS Texas is 100 feet wide at its beam.
• Don’t use up rare deep-water areas that could profitably be utilized by our port in the future.
• Avoid costing any public entities large amounts for building of new slips or other water-related structures.
Is there a possible location for the ship that least increases tourist traffic impacting Galveston residents, and doesn’t require someone investing in new parking structures?
Bryan’s ad is filled with positive projections of revenues and benefits, but not one word, not one, mentions potential costs to us all. However, operationally, the USS Texas has hemorrhaged dollars for decades.
So much so that she couldn’t be properly maintained even with millions upon millions of dollars of direct biannual subsidies from the state of Texas added to her ticket revenues.
Those millions of dollars of subsidies for operations are now ended; the state has said no more. So, someone will need to make up the probable losses wherever it’s placed.
Whatever Galveston deal might be made, it must never cost Galveston property taxpayers or our wharves one cent now or at any time in the future for either maintenance or capital repairs. The foundation shouldn’t be able to hand off this obligation to these specific entities of ours.
Maybe sales taxes, which are paid for in part by tourists, could be part of the equation, somehow, but absolutely nothing else in any deal should be allowed to burden we taxpayers or the wharves.
Finally, and this happily wasn’t in the Bryan ad, but some folks have implied that anyone not completely supportive of bringing the USS Texas here is somehow unpatriotic.
I disagree. I believe Galveston is very patriotic indeed, with monuments and remembrances of service to country everywhere. Many of us have served directly, and some still do.
I think this type of argument is an attempt to guilt trip all of us, and I believe it’s an unworthy one.
The Texas proposition deserves to be studied rationally and carefully by all concerned, not emotionally.
