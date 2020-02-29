I’ve decided to write this commentary in response to the letters by Herbert Frankovich (“I believe and trust in the president,” The Daily News, Feb. 15) and Jim Benz (“Taxpayers should be reimbursed impeachment costs,” The Daily News, Feb. 15).
Frankovich asks if the president lies, why aren’t the news sources broadcasting it all over TV and newspapers? The answer is, they are. Please check out Financial Times, MinnPost, Philadelphia Inquirer, The New Yorker, Los Angeles Magazine, The New York Times, Washington Post, Toronto Star, The Guardian, The Atlantic, Vanity Fair and the Columbia Journalism Review, to name a few. Additionally, all the TV networks and most of the cable stations have reported on his lies, which approximate 10 to 15 per day or 15,413 in over 1,055 days in office as of last December.
If you visit Politifact at The Poynter Institute, you can read most of his lies. Also, see Factcheck at www.factcheck.org, where you can do your own research on his lies. Please also note that when Trump speaks, nowhere does he cite authority for his statistics. It’s well known that he often makes up things as he goes along.
As for Benz’s query as to the repayment of “taxpayers’ money that was squandered in this circus,” I ask him several questions: Did you watch all the impeachment hearings? Did you read the “redacted” Mueller Report? Are you aware that Trump prohibited witnesses from testifying in both actions, thereby hiding additional relevant information? Have you seen in the news where Trump admitted he withheld the money from the Ukraine for the investigation of the Bidens, thereby admitting that he was guilty of the first charge? And are you aware that prohibiting witnesses from testifying makes him automatically guilty of obstruction?
The only reason he was “acquitted” by his cronies is because they’re afraid he’ll persecute them if they vote as their oath requires. This is evidenced by what he’s been doing the past few days in regard to those who have opposed him. Or haven’t you been paying attention to the various news outlets that have reported on that? Additionally, while it’s understandable that Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s behavior in tearing up Trump’s speech might have offended some people, please know that your statement questioning the mental capacity of “the old woman” makes you guilty of sexism and ageism. The mental capacity of that “old woman” far exceeds that of Trump, who has exhibited increasingly, frightening erratic behavior.
I agree the animosity toward those with whom we disagree has gotten out of hand, especially since Trump has been promoting it through his hate and fear-mongering. The fiasco in Washington has not ended. There was not a “total” acquittal. His cronies may have voted to acquit him, but acquittal doesn’t mean he isn’t guilty. Just like in a regular trial, being found not guilty is not the same as being found innocent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.