School is out, and nutrition still matters. That’s why we created the Kidz Pacz program at the Galveston County Food Bank. During the summer months, many children who depend on free or reduced-cost meals at school often struggle to have enough food at home.
Through our Kidz Pacz program, we offer ready to eat, kid-friendly meal packs to eligible children for 10 weeks during the summer months.
While school is out children have lots of free time to manage. And in far too many cases, families are simply in survival mode. The Kidz Pacz program is one way that together, we can help these families.
It’s well known that playtime, while it may seem insignificant in the grand scheme, is actually quite valuable. A lot of evidence exists to show while children are playing, their brains are at work. Play is essential to development because it contributes to the cognitive, physical, social and emotional well-being of children and youth.
And there are lots of benefits associated with creative play, including lessons like cooperation, flexibility and patience.
An important part of playtime is a nourishing snack to boost energy. There’s a clear line connecting food and nutrition to sports performance, to concentration while studying and even for children at play.
Good nutrition is critical to a child’s overall health and development. Nutrition provides children with the required building blocks for physical growth, as well as brain and cognitive development.
In an attempt to close the gap of summertime hunger for children, the Galveston County Food Bank established the Kidz Pacz program. This is in addition to the year-round continued mobile food distribution we do in Galveston County for needy families.
Free Kidz Pacz meals are available for qualifying children through Aug. 13, but registration is required. Families must meet the TEFAP income guideline chart or declare an emergency situation such as loss of a job and live in Galveston County. Children must be between 3 years old and 18 years old. We anticipate serving 2,000 children this summer with each weekly Kidz Pacz.
For a list of the 29 Kidz Pacz participating locations throughout Galveston County, visit www.galvestoncountyfoodbank.org/kid-pacz. Eligible children will receive a pack once a week for the duration of the program.
If you know a family whose children could benefit, please share this information. If you’re interested in registering a child or becoming a host site to distribute the Kidz Pacz to children during the summer, or to learn how you can help the food bank and its clients, contact Kelly Boyer at 409-945-4232 or kelly@galvestoncountyfoodbank.org.
