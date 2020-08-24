Dear teachers: We see you. We notice that you have had lots thrown at you during the past six months, including grasping a mostly foreign, online way of instruction. We’ve seen you over the summer work to develop two separate lesson plans for in-person and online learners. And you’ve done it all with limited instructional guidance yet continued high expectations on testing from the Texas Education Agency.
We see you getting your classrooms ready, preparing to march back into a building full of students, though being in crowds has been discouraged for months. We recognize your dedication and appreciate you for it.
As you gave your students high-fives on the way out the door for spring break last March, you probably never dreamed we’d still be grappling with this global pandemic, which has now claimed 160,000 American lives. Yet you’re back reporting for duty, shouldering a heavier workload for no more compensation, still paying mortgages and rent while being on the “front lines” almost as much as our beloved health care workers.
You, teachers, are essential workers. You’re doing the work to educate and inspire, even as you may feel overwhelmed by the uncertainty facing your students, your fellow instructors and those they go home to every night.
A few resigned, not risking major health issues that could arise. There’s no shame in that. We ask that all of you take care of yourselves and do everything you can to avoid illness.
We still believe public education is one of our society’s most important endeavors and we value that dedication to educate all students, regardless of income, race or religion. In many parts of the world, that’s not a given.
Just by showing up, teachers, your students learn about dedication and being there even in difficult times.
You teach them flexibility and adapting to new things.
You teach them that communities work together for the greater good.
And you teach them that the world is a good place, even when times aren’t good.
You teach them love for their fellow man, often in short supply these days, is hugely important.
These good wishes extend to administrators, coaches, bus drivers, cafeteria and janitorial staff and all of those who make our education system work.
Your extra efforts during this time don’t go unnoticed. We appreciate you and that you and your instruction are the educational glue in this place called America.
