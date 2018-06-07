The Resource and Crisis Center of Galveston County is a dual service agency providing direct services to victims of family violence and victims of sexual assault.
On average, the Resource and Crisis Center assists 1,500 individuals annually by offering direct services that support them so that they may heal mentally, live safely and thrive financially. Services include protective orders and legal assistance, individual, group and family counseling, case management, medical accompaniment, safe shelter and a 24/7 hotline.
By the end of 2018, the Resource and Crisis Center will be finished with construction of our one-stop campus. The campus has been nearly three years in the making. When complete, we will have expanded our Family Violence Center from 30 beds to 58 beds, added a state-licensed daycare for our client’s children, provided the ability for all clients and their families to eat together in our 60 seat cafeteria, and created the space necessary to strengthen staffing so that we can hire a child play therapist and additional staff that complete our holistic approach to direct services for victims of family violence and sexual assault in our community. The Resource and Crisis Center also maintains two off-campus, satellite locations in both Texas City and League City.
Oftentimes we are asked how we support the operations of our organization. First, the Resource and Crisis Center is the recipient of Federal and State competitive grants. In particular, the Resource and Crisis Center receives funding from the Victim of Crime Act, the Health and Human Services Commission, the Violence Against Women Act and other, program-specific grants. Second, we are fortunate for local foundation and individual champions who furnish the means for us to provide the best care for our neighbors, our family members and our friends. Third, the Resource and Crisis Center receives funding from corporate donors, civic organizations and United Way. Both United Way Galveston and United Way Galveston County Mainland have been consistent and avid supporters of our organization for many years. Fourth, the Resource and Crisis Center operates four resale stores.
The stores are located at 150 Interstate 45 N. in League City, 12007 Delany Road in La Marque, 2025 Broadway in Galveston and our latest store, Resource and Crisis Center’s Home Store, is located at 1708 23rd St., Galveston. The Resource and Crisis Center does deliver larger purchased items for free and will pick up donated items from any location in Galveston County.
Finally, The Resource and Crisis Center hosts an annual event, Casino for a Cause. The event began nine years ago and has grown into a “waiting list only” event that boasts an evening of live music, auctions, fine dining and casino gaming. This year’s event will be July 21 at the Moody Garden Convention Center in Galveston. The Moody Foundation will be honored, and The Line Up will perform. Tickets can be purchased at www.rccgc.org.
All of the Resource and Crisis Center’s services are strictly confidential and without cost to our clients. To inquire about the Resource and Crisis Center or to seek services, call 888-919-7233.
