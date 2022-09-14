As a thought experiment, let’s assume Beto O’Rourke wins this November.
The clear mandate would be to stop the bleeding. What, then, does healing look like? What problems might we fix once we’ve dealt with our current crises?
What’s on the agenda for Beto’s second term?
One issue might be walkability — or lack thereof. Texas cities, including in Galveston County, are profoundly unwalkable.
Sure, Galveston is walkable and there are older neighborhoods here and there with gridded streets and decent sidewalks. But these are the exceptions.
Houston has been paradigm shifting over the past few years with multimodal infrastructure projects. But one need only point to the Texas Department of Transportation’s $85 billion, 10-year plan to see Texas continues to go in the wrong direction.
The vast majority of that $85 billion is going toward highways, including an Interstate 45 expansion, which would, according to Stop TXDOT I-45’s website, “take the homes of 1,235 families, as well as destroy 331 businesses (that employ 24,873 people) and five houses of worship.”
Cars have historically symbolized personal freedom. But I don’t feel free sitting in traffic.
I don’t feel free knowing that highway expansions create induced demand, often rendering the expansions pointless.
I don’t feel free knowing that highway construction has historically divided low-income and minority neighborhoods.
I don’t feel free knowing that driving to work is the most dangerous thing I’ll do today. Reports from the state transportation department and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration continue to say the same thing they’ve been saying since 2020: Roadway deaths are surging, including in Texas.
We know from urban planning research that walkability matters to people. Reviewing this research, Jennifer Kent, Liang Ma and Corinne Mully in the journal Cities & Health write that “people living in walkable and mixed-use neighborhoods would score highly on certain components of ... subjective well-being … because these environments promote greater connection to community … and opportunities for recreational and incidental physical activity, as compared to those living in homogenous areas designed to be navigated by the private car.”
Walkability is good for our health, happiness, and connection to the place we call home. I would add, too, for the planet.
Don’t we all deserve to be healthier, happier, more connected? Don’t our children deserve to benefit from our ability to course correct and not repeat the same planning mistakes over and over? Just one more lane will fix the congestion. Just one more lane.
Walkability may not be on the ballot this November, but you still have a choice.
Do you think any elected Texas Republican is ever going to prioritize walkability? This is the same party that approved a platform in June — the one that said, “Texas retains the right to secede,” and rejected the results of the 2020 Presidential Election, that one — also said it opposes “anti-car measures,” such as road diets, that “shrink auto capacity … to force deference to pedestrian, bike and mass transit options.” Yikes.
This November let’s tell Republicans we’re walkin’ here.
Everybody is entitled to a dream! There are many individuals walking as you say all over this nation and because of a certain WOKE Party's no bail mandates, and letting repeat dangerous criminals out of jail and Prison resulting in the astronomical increase in crime here,...the walkers as well as riders are getting either Attacked, Killed, or their Heads Bashed in because of these Liberal policies! So much for strolling in the sunlight. [wink]
