On June 22, I was presented with an amazing opportunity to step in as “Police Chief of the Week” for the Hitchcock Police Department. Having been in law enforcement for five years, this opportunity gave me insight into my future in law enforcement and a better appreciation for this position.
I was able to witness the workings of the department that not many people get to see when it comes to decision-making for not just yourself but numerous people.
On June 23, I had to identify an issue, understand the best interest of everyone and find a possible solution that would help with pushing forward on how to handle the invisible enemy that is sweeping this world at this time.
When it was learned that an officer had tested positive for COVID-19, I made the decision to have everyone tested as soon as possible. To minimize contact with employees and residents, I consulted with supervisors to develop a plan for officers to still respond to emergency calls and serve, while still being safe. With this decision, I believe we were able to minimize the spread of COVID-19 to and from each other along with the community within that week significantly.
While I made the decision for the safety of the employees and their families, some individuals were not pleased and didn’t agree with my decision. I took it upon myself to speak with these individuals and discuss my decision-making process and the pressure that I currently was under from such a stressful situation. I realized that there will always be someone who has opinions about the decisions being made and the job being done.
This encounter brought my attention to the things that Chief Wilmon Smith is presented with daily that no one knows about. I truly believe that Chief Smith carefully examines every option for the best outcome of any situation that is at hand. During a recent conversation with Chief Smith about my experience, we discussed the importance of being respectful, documentation and the important role the chief of police has within the community. Chief Smith places a heavy emphasis on leadership. It’s required that everyone assume leadership roles within the agency and the community. As a result of my assigned task, I can honestly say that my confidence is higher.
Something else I experienced was how the yearly budget works and the obstructions that may present themselves. We were able to purchase three new 2020 Chevrolet Tahoes fully equipped, new computer modems, body cameras and dash cams — all of which were desperately needed.
We currently possess a magnificent group of individuals who work for the Hitchcock Police Department and carry a very important role. During my time as Chief of the Week, I gained a stronger appreciation for not only the chief’s role but the others who serve in our department. With such great potential and leadership, I look forward to the things to come for this department.
Good for you Officer Tinsley. We need more officers with your zest, and enthusiasm for being a First Responder! I hope that one day you will find yourself in a Chief OF Police role permanently. "May God Bless The Peace Makers."
