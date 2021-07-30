Home and business owners in Galveston and all along the Texas coast have become accustomed to the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association’s annual process of deciding whether to increase rates on windstorm insurance policies.
Established by the state legislature in 1972, the association is the insurer of last resort on the Texas coast, insuring properties that the private market refuses to cover.
We at the association read Coastal Windstorm Insurance Coalition member Henry Freudenburg’s recent guest commentary in these pages with interest (“Help us stop misguided wind- insurance rate increase,” The Daily News, July 28).
Freudenburg lays out a case against an increase in association rates but does not address the fundamental question: Are the association’s rates sufficient to pay claims when another disaster — sooner or later — strikes the Texas coast?
Texas law requires the association to make a rate filing with the state Department of Insurance every August. The law also requires us to publish data on whether rates are adequate to cover claims if a catastrophic, worst-case storm were to devastate Galveston or other coastal communities.
Some people say the association is gaming the numbers to justify an increase in rates. However, the data is clear — association rates are not adequate to cover these costs. By using hurricane modeling and other statistical tools that are standard practice in the insurance industry, the association’s staff found rates are inadequate by 39 percent for residential insurance policies and 46 percent for commercial insurance policies.
Some of the methods used to determine rate adequacy are matters of professional judgment and subject to debate. That’s why last year, the association hired an outside consultant to examine rates and our methods for computing rate adequacy. The consultant, Willis Towers Watson, is a widely respected actuarial firm. Whereas its methods differed from the association’s in some areas, its recommended changes still showed rates are inadequate by 33 percent for residential policies and 42 percent for commercial policies.
On July 21, an association committee met to review this data and make a recommendation to the board of directors. After looking at the statistics and listening to elected officials and other community leaders, the committee recommended a rate increase of 5 percent — far less than the actual rate inadequacy. This would amount to about $85 a year for the average residential policyholder.
The association already has taken many steps to reduce costs. We have cut operating expenses and found ways to administer policies more efficiently. Last year, we paid down a significant portion of our debt from bonds that financed Hurricane Harvey claims, reducing our interest payments for the next few years.
We agree with Freudenburg that action by the state legislature is an essential part of fixing the association’s funding structure. We support the Windstorm Insurance Legislative Oversight Board that will study funding over the next year and make recommendations for new laws to address these issues.
We also agree association policyholders and coastal residents should make their voices heard. The association’s board will meet Tuesday to make a required annual filing decision. We encourage you to comment by email at publiccomment@twia.org or to attend the board meeting virtually. More information on how to participate is available on our website, www.twia.org.
