So, let me understand this, Roger “Bo” Quiroga wants to clean up city hall, make it easier to do business on the island (what does that entail), the planning department is not nice (we have never heard that before), and all that has occurred in the last six years is not how a city should be run.
Hmm, in the last six years, we’ve had a vibrant growing community, a stellar financial record, an A-plus bond rating, infrastructure that didn’t exist 20 years ago, young people moving to the island because they want to raise their families here, three outstanding higher education facilities and, after being ordered by the state to fix the police pension problem or the state would, this council finally did.
During Quiroga’s administration, 20 years ago, no young people were moving here, we had a serious crime problem, no infrastructure improvements, tourism hardly existed, and he gave away more hotel tax than was ever necessary for the convention center.
In 2002, Landry’s and the city partnered to build the convention center. Those dollars came from hotel tax and bond sales. That hotel tax came largely from beach patrol and beach maintenance funding. After payment of debt service, excess money ($2.5 million this year) funnels into a profit pot that the city and Landry’s split.
The city’s share is still hotel occupancy tax and must be used for tourism purposes, Landry’s isn’t, and the bonds cannot be paid off earlier than the stipulated 30 years. Was this a good deal for the city? It certainly wasn’t good for lifeguards and beach maintenance.
Brown’s campaign platform has centered on quality-of-life issues, including infrastructure, public safety, housing and economic development. I have a hard time finding anything wrong with that.
Vote for Craig Brown, someone who cares about you and our city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.