In Galveston, on June 19, 1865, — more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation — U.S. Gen. Gordon Granger issued General Order No. 3 that finally freed the enslaved people of Texas and enforced their freedom.
In that proclamation, on a date commemorated and celebrated as Juneteenth, Granger declared the newly freed men and women to have “absolute equality.”
Fast forward to the year 2020. The events that took place highlighted the ever-present systems of racial injustice and discrimination that still exist in our nation today. Those events brought awareness and action, as diverse populations spilled into our streets with cries for justice and equality.
As we move forward as a community, focused on diversity over division, we’re all asked to consider what the promise of absolute equality truly means.
As a visual storyteller known for engaging the community in public art projects, I wanted to reimagine an approach to monuments and memorials that better reflected our nation’s diversity and highlight a story that was extensively buried or marginalized until 2020.
The Absolute Equality art installation and storytelling space in Galveston was born. It’s my aim for this project to serve as the poster child for Juneteenth’s continued historical and contemporary relevance and as a reminder of art’s powerful ability to tell and preserve our most important stories.
I admit I didn’t think absolute equality truly existed prior to this project. Those two words were never in the same sentence for me. But through this project, I’ve given a lot of consideration to that concept. What does it mean to live in a world that provides absolute equality, regardless of one’s race, class, religion or sexual orientation?
If I lean toward the light of that pursuit, it starts by treating friends, family, neighbors and strangers in a way that’s much more tolerable and equitable. Absolute equality isn’t a static destination; it’s an ongoing effort.
Now, more than ever, our youth need to be engaged in the dialogue about social justice and racial equality. Through generous support and a team of collaborators, we’ve developed an opportunity for them to do so in a creative and productive way by creating the Art of Equality: Art and Literacy Contest.
Texas Region IV middle school, high school and undergraduate college students are invited to submit original works of art in spoken word, poetry or visual art expressing their interpretation of what absolute equality means.
Winners will share $10,000 in scholarships and prizes and will be announced on Juneteenth — June 19 — at the dedication of the Absolute Equality mural on the Old Galveston Square building. Winners also will be recognized at an award ceremony and have their work on exhibit this summer at The Bryan Museum beginning June 20.
The submission deadline is Wednesday. Please share this information with any creative children or art students you know and direct them to www.ArtOfEquality.com to see complete rules and enter.
