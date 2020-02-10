Two things people are always advised not to talk about are religion and politics.
I presume the admonition against them occurs because everyone believes either subject will stir up a fight.
What if I just write about both and share my opinions, which I’m assuming are also the opinions of many others.
It’s my considered opinion that the federal practitioners of politics need to get their act together.
They spend too much time and effort trying to get reelected.
We’ll just tell them that if they don’t do better, we’re not going to vote for anybody who’s currently in office.
How’s that for a mandate?
While we’re at it, we will insist that they abolish lobbyists. That’s a marvelous idea.
Notice I restricted my opinion to the ones in Washington. The local, county and state officials will be left alone as long as they behave.
And the journalists who cover all these people have to stick to the facts and stop mixing news and opinion. Most of them need to go back to journalism school, if they ever attended.
Their job is to be watchdogs and keep everybody honest.
And the American people need to understand that the press is supposed to be watchdogs and critics.
Now to religion, which is getting scary, because there are a lot of churches that are dying.
My beloved First United Methodist in Texas City is among the ones with shaky futures.
There are others that have wavered, merged and by all kinds of means managed to survive.
First Methodist was the first protestant church in Texas City, I think, so lots of people attended there.
If there are many out there who no longer go to that church and who don’t attend any other church, they need to come back to 317 Fifth Ave. N. at 11 a.m. any Sunday. Or every Sunday.
If you’ve never been to First UMC but you need to find out how much God loves you — and how many people will love you — you can follow the same directions.
We have a preacher who teaches the Bible, beautiful contemporary and old-time hymnal music.
We have pews with comfy pads. And stained-glass windows. Come and enjoy.
Now, I have broken all the “don’t offend” commandments. Remember, these are my opinions, not this paper’s.
We’ll see what happens next.
