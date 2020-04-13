There are always all kinds of articles written to save money. That’s a good thing I guess, but none of them really grabbed my attention until an email from Your Penny Saver came over. New to me.
What caught my attention was the first piece of advice, which said, “For Pete’s sake, quit smoking.”
Well, we hear that all day long. I took that advice several years ago and am glad I did. But I never knew this really good reason.
The average person smoking one pack a day spends more than $2,000 a year. That’s shocking.
The next rule is quite different. Install CFL or LED lights wherever you can. They can save more than $45 a year in electricity if you just swap out four or five of the most used bulbs.
Here’s one I need to do: Cancel used subscriptions.
If you’re getting magazines you don’t read, quit them. You will probably have to go through credit card and bank statements to find them, as many are automatic pay.
Make a grocery list. Well, here’s one I do every time, but I don’t always stick to it. In fact, I mostly never stick to it. I will try to do better.
Buy in bulk. There’s a good idea, but you have to have room to store stuff. The big packages of toilet paper and paper towels are a good idea. Detergent is also, but harder to find a place to keep, I think.
Eating out costs more, but if you watch for coupons and special deals, you can enjoy life on the cheap.
The next savings tip is a timely one, as I just took all my income tax stuff to the lady who does my taxes. I could probably do them myself, but I have gotten lazy.
The money-saving tip is to be sure to take all those deductions. New rules have given us more reasons to check things. You can deduct all the interest you pay on your home loan and all the property taxes up to $10,000.
I usually pay the property taxes in person and get the receipts right away.
If you live in certain places, you can be eligible for $1,000 in government funding to install solar panels. You may also qualify for zero dollars down.
I sure didn’t know this but can’t take advantage.
If you grill food outdoors in the summertime, you don’t heat up your house, and it saves on the electricity to operate your air conditioner. Around these parts, you can grill all year long.
This one is aimed at my children. Quit buying expensive coffee. If you brew it at home, it costs about 30 cents a cup. If you use a Keurig, it goes up to 60 cents. Still a big saving.
All those auto insurance ads are telling you this. But you don’t listen. If you spend more than $63 a month, you’re paying too much.
Good luck with all that saving.
