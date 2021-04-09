America is a country made up of immigrants, and I celebrate the cultural aspects of each ethnicity and all they add to our society. But as a biologist, I’m less enthusiastic about the plants and animals from overseas.
This winter, Mother Nature stepped in and played “responsible ecologist” as the bitter lows of early February killed many of the invasive species most folks were fairly ambivalent about.
The conspicuous victim was Galveston’s beautiful oleanders, lining many of our roads. Oleanders aren’t only an invasive shrub that offers very little to our birds and other animals, it’s also poisonous and might be quite harmful to residents and their pets. Our city leaders would do well to consider replacing the dead ones with Texas plants that reflect our culture.
Our small band of nature enthusiasts, who’ve been removing exotics like Chinese tallows, were aided considerably by that same cold weather, as the fairly recent Brazilian Peppers were apparently summarily wiped out.
We don’t live in the tropics and spending many thousands of dollars on non-native plants, especially from the tropics, is an unwise use of public money.
While the city enjoys revenues from our unique natural resources derived from wonderful events like FeatherFest, it might consider replacing the dead oleanders with bird-friendly species. We’ve lost about 40 percent of our birds in the United States over the past several decades, and they continue to disappear. Offering them appropriate habitat seems like a win-win situation.
Lost on most people were some other non-native animals like several lizards that were introduced as eggs in the soil of potted plants. Various anoles from tropical areas such as the Caribbean froze to death, a real boon for the lovely and popular native green anoles of our yards, constantly puffing out their throat fans and eating our insects.
Many palm trees were either badly damaged by this winter’s fury or killed outright. The unattractive brown of dead palm fronds, oleander and peppers littering the roadsides in Galveston could be interpreted by city officials as a sign to plant and replace wisely with species more in line with this temperate climate of Texas, never intended to be home to tropical organisms.
On the positive side, feral cats have virtually disappeared on the West End, removing one fierce predator of our native birds. It’s sad that thoughtless people (and city offices) ever released them back into the wild, but disease, starvation, cold and perhaps other factors have nearly exterminated them from our woodlots.
The Galveston Ornithological Society leads a group that has been removing Chinese tallow trees and we’d love some more help. We thank the city for allowing us to pursue this goal and separate us from most of the Upper Texas Coast that sadly has become overgrown with this invasive species that does nothing for our birds and other animals. You can contact us at galornsoc@earthlink.net.
