In August 2019, a group of about 10 League of United Latin American Citizens Council No. 151 members got together and started planning our 2020 Cinco de Mayo Fiesta.
It takes nine to 10 months to plan this one-day event. “The Fiesta” has taken place annually since 1981 (with the short recess after Hurricane Ike). Funds that we raise go toward the Galveston LULAC Scholarship Program. Since LULAC’s inception, we’ve awarded more than $700,000 to Galveston County students.
Over the past four weeks, we’ve all been hearing words such as “unprecedented” or “surreal,” whether from the media, colleagues, neighbors or family, used to describe the novel coronavirus public health crisis debilitating our community, nation and world. Our daily lives have been intensely disrupted and changed.
Schools have shuttered their doors, restaurants have been relegated to only pick-up services, and large gatherings have been canceled or postponed — and the 2020 LULAC Cinco de Mayo Fiesta is no exception. The city of Galveston will not grant permits for any special events that will have more than 50 people in attendance. We’re deeply saddened by this turn of events, but we must think of the public’s health.
Those who can do so are working from home; many juggling full-time jobs and caring for and homeschooling their children. Across the USA, millions are now without a job and struggling to make ends meet. Countless others, from medical professionals to grocery store employees, are on the job risking their health and working harder than ever to meet critical and basic needs.
LULAC Council No. 151 thanks everyone who has put their lives on the line during these trying days.
In 2019, we awarded 40 scholarships to well-deserving students. Unfortunately, because of the postponement of the Cinco de Mayo Fiesta, we will be unable to award as many scholarships as we have in the past, but in keeping with the directives regarding the coronavirus, the Cinco de Mayo raffle that was scheduled to be drawn on May 3 at the fiesta will now be held at 11 a.m. June 7 on the grounds of the Galveston County Courthouse, 722 21st St., in Galveston.
Only 10 people will be allowed to gather during the drawing. However, anyone that has purchased a ticket can attend so long as they remain in their vehicle. There are still a few more tickets that can be purchased (only selling 300 raffle tickets). There also will be a live feed on Facebook during the raffle.
As for the students who were unable to pick up their scholarship application at their respective school counselor’s office, they can now request an application from Lillie Aleman at LilliAnn@hotmail.com or myself at robbyq62@aol.com. The deadline to turn in the scholarship applications with the required attachments has been extended to 11:59 p.m. April 30. Applications may be submitted electronically to one of the above-mentioned email addresses.
On behalf of the Galveston LULAC Council — we will be back!
Contact Debbie Tong at 409-256-3126 or Robert Quintero at 409-256-9602 for additional information.
