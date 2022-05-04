Don’t drink the Kool-Aid. Don’t accept the propaganda by Galveston ISD to support its proposed $315.25 million property tax increase.
As a 42-year practicing tax attorney, qualified in Texas property taxation who has taught state and local property taxation at Tulane Law School for 15 years, I feel compelled to correct the record.
As I’ve instructed my law school students, before any new taxes are approved, the voters need to ask at a minimum the following questions: How have the stewards of these taxes performed in the past? How have they utilized the existing tax revenues? Have they eliminated the waste, repetition, excessive salaries, vacant and decayed properties, and conserved our tax dollars before recommending new taxes? How much of our current property tax allocation do these stewards receive? What other alternatives have they considered and rejected before recommending this $315.25 million proposal?
Given our current inflationary economy, escalating real estate appraised values, exorbitant 2022 proposed Galveston Central Appraisal District property taxes, and rising interest rates, is this really the proper time for a $315.25 million tax increase?
The answer to these questions is negative and dictates against public support for any of these five bond propositions. First, the district has performed extremely poorly in the past by mis-utilizing our property taxes. For example, the district typically receives about 47 percent of the total taxes paid by each Galveston resident. Compare that figure to 25 percent received by the city of Galveston, 19.4 percent received by Galveston County, and 0.07 percent received by Galveston College.
Secondly, the district owns many parcels of vacant real estate that sit empty and are decaying. Has the district sold or disposed of these properties for cash, before asking us to increase the tax base allocated to them? No, of course not. Has the district eliminated any waste or excess fat in its actual expenditures? No, of course not. Why do either when you can merely increase property taxes on the backs of Galveston homeowners and businesses?
The district’s repeated statement “seniors 65 and older who have filed for their over 65 homestead exemption will see no tax increase as a result of this bond” doesn’t apply in all cases. If passed, there will be property tax increases on each and every Galveston business and homeowner, including seniors who improve their current property or purchase a more expensive residence and seniors who lose their homestead exemption by moving to a retirement community.
The district’s propaganda is that full-time Galveston homeowners will not bear the horrendous brunt of these exorbitant taxes, but instead they primarily will be borne by vacation homeowners, since they’re not entitled to homestead exemptions. This brings to mind Aesop’s Fable, “The Goose That Laid The Golden Egg.”
Galveston ISD, just continue to increase property taxes on residents, second homeowners and businesses and soon you will have gutted the golden goose.
(1) comment
Re: "exorbitant 2022 proposed Galveston Central Appraisal District property taxes" - As an attorney who purports to be an expert in taxation, I would hope you understand that this is not how the CAD works.
