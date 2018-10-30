In late 2016, two children yelled “build the wall” at a Mexican-American driving an old pickup truck loaded with tree debris. After a few minutes, he realized why they did that.
What will it take to get the Latino community to take their seat at their own table and stop these comments? Historically, the Latino community, as a whole, doesn’t vote its strength.
The black community does. The Muslim community does. The white community does. We don’t, and no matter who the Democrats run, or what they run on, they just don’t vote. They leave votes on the floor accepting a seat at the Thanksgiving children table. It’s disappointing. It’s embarrassing. It’s lazy.
The Latino apologist claim the Democrats don’t reach out to them. They don’t recognize their needs. They don’t offer a ride to the polls. They have snappy sayings like “If we don’t vote, you don’t win,” and yet, they don’t vote.
This year we have no excuses. If there are problems with reaching out then take your seat at your table and discuss it. Until then, the Latino community needs to quit making excuses.
The community has good reason to vote. The current president and his party doesn’t reflect the values of the Latino community. We believe in family values — not family separation. We appreciate good jobs with fair pay. We want the ability to afford medical treatment for our sick children without having to declare bankruptcy. And we don’t appreciate the hatred directed at those who look like us.
The Republican Party has directed vile comments toward “illegal aliens,” those who have brown skin and who speak Spanish. They called them rapists, murderers and gang members. They have demonized the language calling for us to speak “Merican.” They make wild claims of terror babies and anchor babies, and when confronted, they use the excuse of “we are only talking about illegals.”
Well, those “illegals” look like us. They talk like us. They eat like us. These unnecessary, racist, attacks toward them rub off on us, and yet, we as a community, sit back and do nothing about it.
The members of the Republican Party continue to attack the Latinos for good reason. We don’t vote. We don’t hold them accountable. If we, as a united community, got off the couch, stood in line and voted, no candidate or elected official of either party would ever question our language, our heritage, or the color of our skin for fear of being run out of office.
If there was ever a time to take our seat at our own table — it is now. The hatred toward the Latino community must stop. The angry, racist, dog whistles turned into angry bullhorns must stop. And the only way to do this is to take what’s rightfully ours by exercising our right to vote, perform our duty, claim our seat at our table, and tell them to shut the hell up.
Another one brainwashed! E G Wiley
"The Republican Party has directed vile comments toward 'illegal aliens,' those who have brown skin and who speak Spanish. They called them rapists, murderers and gang members."
So John is saying no illegal alien is a rapist, a murder or a gang member? That is wrong. THERE ARE rapists, murderers and gang members among the illegal aliens. "And some, I suppose, are good people," as Trump would add.
"The 2011 GAO report is more of the same. The criminal histories of 251,000 criminal aliens showed that they had committed close to three million criminal offenses. Sixty-eight percent of those in federal prison and 66 percent of those in state prisons were from Mexico. Their offenses ranged from homicide and kidnapping to drugs, rape, burglary, and larceny."
https://thehill.com/blogs/pundits-blog/immigration/327229-crimes-by-illegal-aliens-not-legal-immigrants-are-the-real
From "What the Media Won’t Tell You About Illegal Immigration and Criminal Activity"
https://www.heritage.org/immigration/commentary/what-the-media-wont-tell-you-about-illegal-immigration-and-criminal-activity
"Out of all of the arrests, 12 percent were for violent crimes such as murder, robbery, assault and sex-related crimes; 15 percent were for burglary, larceny, theft and property damage; 24 percent were for drug offenses; and the remaining offenses were for DUI, fraud, forgery, counterfeiting, weapons, immigration, and obstruction of justice."
Those who claim otherwise (like the CATO Institute) lump LEGAL and ILLEGAL immigrants together.
In a 2014 study "a professor from the University of Massachusetts, which is the only one cited in the [AP] article — combine the crime rates of both citizens and non-citizens, legal and illegal." His conclusion: “multiple studies have concluded that immigrants are less likely to commit crime than native-born U.S. citizens.” Now filter out those here LEGALLY, professor.
And John, not all illegal aliens are "Latino".
