We’re a divided people and whoever assumes office on Jan. 20 will need to begin the healing process as Lincoln did in 1865. It will be critical to reach out to all people regardless of political affiliation, gender, race or economic status.
That said, I think the three most immediate issues are coronavirus mitigation, rebuilding a terribly damaged economy and fighting wealth inequality. I don’t believe a vaccine is imminent. I hope I’m wrong, but the history of vaccine development is at best checkered.
We still have no vaccines for HIV, Zika, and most coronaviruses. The polio vaccine took decades. The likely future is more effective treatment in conjunction with mediation.
The mediation of the virus remains a first step in rebuilding the economy. World economies will continue to suffer unexpected shocks unless we implement effective mediation. Europe began the recovery process over the summer, but because of relaxation, they’re going into another period of lockdown.
I think we ultimately will get to a similar story like Europe without resorting to the authoritarian measures employed by the People’s Republic of China.
Continuing the development of effective treatments remains the second part of mediation. We’re still learning about how this virus attacks the body. The effect on respiration was clear, but the parallel assaults on the nervous and blood systems are just beginning to be understood. As we learn, careful clinical trials will identify the best methods of treatment.
Once we implement effective measures for mediation, it will be possible to return the growth we experienced from 2009 to 2019. After the financial meltdown of 2008, financial stimuli began a process of recovery. We now know the stimuli were inadequate and much of the resilience that was built was squandered in the tax cuts implemented in 2017.
As Bill White most recently pointed out in America’s Fiscal Constitution, periods of growth allow economies to rebuild financial reserves and reduce debt. This builds resilience for the next crisis.
The current crisis has partly been mitigated through massive stimulus packages. Sadly, the intervening political battles have slowed this intervention. The intervention must receive additional deficit spending on infrastructure to continue rebuilding the economy. Of particular importance is the expansion of renewable energy sources.
Once the economies begin functioning, we can address the income inequalities that began in the 1980s. Until the 1990s, our economies, U.S. and Europe, were relatively equalitarian. Beginning in the 1990s, the U.S. became markedly less equalitarian. This might be attributed to tax policies and the technological revolution associated with the internet, but it will need to be addressed.
The consequences of rising wealth inequality have manifested itself in many ways. Among them I include the rise in opioid addictions, the perception of unfair government and the continuing racial strife. Each deserves a book to discuss, but they all seem to have resulted in today’s conflicts.
The coming agenda must begin with re-establishing a united country in the spirit of E pluribus unum.
