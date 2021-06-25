Someone has said that Alexander the Great wasn’t great in the eyes of his personal valet who saw in the conqueror the flaws and failings of ordinary people.
Today this perspective has evolved into a generalized suspicion that there are no great people, saintly or secular, only those who haven’t yet been exposed as frauds.
And as the great figures are cut down to ordinary size by one sensational exposé after another, the skeptical spirits feel justified and comforted by what has evolved in our day into a pervasive doubt of all human excellence. These are people who make no bid to be excellent themselves but are offended by those who do. They assume that people are defined by their vices, which nullify their virtues.
Are the skeptics right? Is human greatness a fiction and great people mere frauds? No; it means that there are armies of people who see the world from the valet’s limited perspective.
These are people with myopic nearsightedness, which allows them to see only the fleck in the masterpiece, the minuscule imperfection in the whole body of work. Alexander remains great despite his flaws, not belittled because of them.
Their error begins with the assumption that the truest view of things and people is always the near perspective. But this is so only if we intend to study the microscopic structure of, say, an ameba or the molecular chain of a polymer.
But if we wish to appraise a painting, we must do so at a respectful remove, or in the case of a cathedral, we owe it the courtesy of withdrawing to a remoter distance where our attention centers not on the microscopic defects or miniature erosions in the stone but on the grandeur of the whole, a grandeur that resides not only in a architectural appreciation but more truly in an aesthetic and spiritual experience.
From this we can deduce a general principle: the understanding of any reality requires of us a proper relationship of distance and perspective.
The human world grounded in the valet spirit is portrayed as an interlocking series of mockeries and parodies of mankind’s old ideals of beauty, truth, hope and dignity. Some describe our time as an era of ugliness. As such, it has many dimensions, but all are based on the premise that whatever is low is true and whatever is high is false.
Consequently, we’re urged to concentrate on human imperfections, disqualifying the excellent and distrusting the trustworthy. Those who think the worst of mankind tell us since we must not respect ourselves as members of a degenerate species called humanity, then we have a duty to scorn human excellence and humiliate excellent people.
But all this is the result of looking at things from the wrong perspective, which has eclipsed the exhilarating truth of human freedom. Perhaps we’ve listened too long to the doomsayers. Why not switch perspectives and start heeding the truth-tellers?
