“Nor any a drop to drink.”
Thanks to the Gulf Coast Water Authority, we probably will never face the same drought as the Ancient Mariner.
That’s according to Brandon Wade, general manager of the authority, who talked to members of the Community Advisory Committee about the functions and history of his organization.
The water we drink all over Galveston County is treated locally but comes originally from the Brazos River, dating back to the time when we had to stop drinking well water because our land was subsiding.
But dating much further back, river water was being pumped to the local industries, which use lots and lots of the raw water.
That’s not potable water, which means you can’t drink it, bathe in it or cook with it, etc.
Even before the local industries started needing river water back in the 1940s, according to Wade, that water was being distributed by a series of ditches into the land where rice was being grown.
That agriculture has shrunk, according to Wade, partially because farmers have learned to grow lots more rice on lots less land.
From the river, there are canals and ditches and pipelines supplying 200 million gallons of water a day, to both Galveston and Brazoria counties.
In addition to canals and pipelines, there are reservoirs where the water is stored for the future, which is why we probably can manage to exist during a time of no rain.
Two reservoirs have 12,000-acre feet, which is the amount of water needed to cover 12,000 acres a foot deep.
There are 315 miles of canals, 35 miles of pipelines and five pump stations.
Some of the pumps, he said, are the size of a Volkswagen. (I am assuming the little VW bug.)
The water that goes into the Brazos comes from up north of Hempstead, so when we pray for rain, we need to pray it to fall, not on us, but on our northern neighbors.
One of the more interesting facts Wade shared is that water conservation, strongly promoted state-wide, is apparently working.
“In Region 6, which goes from north Austin to Waco, there are 2 million more people, but in spite of the growth, they are using less water,” he said.
He said the city can learn to use less water. Newer toilets use less water to flush, as one example.
Cities can get busy fixing all the leaks in the water system.
“Thirty percent of the water is used outdoors and 50 percent of that is wasted,” he said. “If people water every day, they might as well not water.”
Broken sprinkler heads waste a lot. He added that people should pick up litter and use natural weed control. They should also pick up after their pets.
Moody Gardens recycles its water.
The rest of us can probably figure out ways to use less, so we can join the water authority in never having to worry about running out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.