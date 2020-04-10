Many of us had parents or grandparents whose childhoods were impacted by the onset of the Great Depression or World War II. Some of you may even have personal memories of those defining events.
The privations and uncertainties associated with those eras altered everyday life for most Americans. Even after these traumas subsided, “reality” was forever changed.
My parents were about 9 years old when the Depression began in 1929. I asked my father, late in life, what it was like, and I treasure what he was able to recall, although it was filtered by the intervening 80 years of his retrospective. I then better understood how my parents’ childhoods shaped their adult worldview and life choices.
The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted what most of us accepted as a relatively routine, stable mode of living, even more rapidly than the lead-ins to the Great Depression or World War II. If adults find this unsettling, how might it affect children, many of whom have heretofore enjoyed a rather protected and predictable day-to-day life? How might this experience influence their adult lives?
Here’s an idea. Suggest the children in your lives consider journaling or keeping a diary, whether handwritten or as an electronic document. Encourage them to record how things have changed for them, “before” versus “now.” Urge them to write down things like what they miss the most, what they fear, what they think the future might be like. Let them know this is for themselves.
It’s not for a grade; there’s no minimum length or deadline. They don’t even have to share it with anyone unless or until they want to. There’s no “right” or “wrong” thing to write down; they’re the only ones who know how they, themselves, see things or feel. And not to worry about spelling or grammar. They can always go back later to rewrite a “cleaner” record, if they wish. Anne Frank, for example rewrote her initial diary entries during the years she and her family hid from the Nazis. (Now that was a strict “stay-at-home” requirement.)
This isn’t just to give bored children something to do, or even to provide a valuable outlet to pent-up emotions. Explain that years from now, when they’re much older, someone — perhaps a grandchild or a historian — will ask what it was like for children who lived through the great COVID-19 pandemic. These now-grown children may be able to recount their memories, albeit through a lens colored by the passage of time. It would be even more revealing if they could produce their real-time observations as young people, their experiences and feelings speaking with fresh, immediate authenticity from their writings.
The sooner they start, less of their “before” will fade into memory, and more of what they’re dealing with daily will be preserved. And, for these children, and subsequent generations, these written legacies may serve as a reassurance — as Galveston’s hurricanes have proven — that, in spite of severe losses, we manage to adapt and survive.
