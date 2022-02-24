A group of men and women hold onto the pool wall, each in their respective lanes. Some are visibly nervous and already breathing hard. Others are taking deep, controlled breaths and look calm, at least on the outside.
“Swimmers, take your mark. Go!”
We’re on the precipice.
In just two weeks we will hold lifeguard tryouts at 9 a.m. March 12 in the University of Texas Medical Branch Alumni Field House swimming pool. Prospective lifeguards will swim 500 meters. To make it to the academy, they must complete the swim in 10 minutes or less.
From the pool, the ones who pass will go directly to the beach patrol headquarters and drug test, fill out paperwork and dive right into the academy.
Over the nine-day academy, candidates will take a high-level Red Cross first-aid and CPR course. They’ll learn and practice open-water swimming and rescue techniques in the pool before using and building on these skills in the surf.
They’ll have lessons about Galveston beach and lifesaving history and the way the city and the park board operate, and they’ll learn about the importance of teamwork.
Front-line tourism ambassador training, how to diffuse conflict, how to build cultural competence and how to become a better leader and follower all are part of the syllabus, too.
Throughout the course, a variety of experienced instructors emphasize the essence of important concepts, including understanding of general rescue theory versus getting mired in details of techniques that may or may not work in a real rescue. They learn about the need for flexibility and independent thinking and the balance between concepts like chain of command and group decision making.
We repeatedly emphasize and practice the critical importance of physically and mentally rehearsing how to make a variety of rescues. Rehearsing and visualizing helps first responders make the basics automatic and it can help them focus and helps reduce “tunnel vision” when first responders are stressed.
During this 90-hour course, our returning lifeguards will be out working spring break. Once the candidates’ course work is near completion, they’ll get to join the more experienced guards and work some busy beach days.
There’s nothing more valuable than putting their new skills into practice in real life under supervision.
We need guards. If you or someone you know is interested in a challenging, rewarding and life-changing job that helps people and allows you to explore your full potential, consider joining the men and women that protect Galveston’s beaches.
There’s specific information at galvestonislandbeachpatrol.com about the academies we offer and other ways to support Galveston’s designated lifeguard service. Even if you’re not one of those people in the pool on March 12, we still need everyone’s help and there are many ways to serve your community and “pool” our resources and experiences.
Come by, say hello and get connected to us. Anyone can help save a life by listening to advisories, learning, sharing safe practices and being “water safe.” And always, let us know if we can help. We’re here to serve you.
