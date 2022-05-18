A couple of months ago, I described the dangers of fundamentalism, mostly Christian. The main solution, a quintessentially American approach, is secularism. It stresses religious freedom and respect for religious belief or lack of belief.
It also insists that worldly matters, whether there are any other kind, must be decided without primary reliance on any one set of theological authorities.
Secularism recognizes social complexity and the desirability of a scientific approach and of tentativeness. It understands the desirability and the inevitability of myriad influences on society and the positive riches of cultural diversity.
Somewhat ironically, secularism insists on defending the rights, including the religious rights, of fundamentalists on the same grounds as the rights of others. Unfortunately, fundamentalists don’t generally support cultural diversity and frequently see their beliefs — regarding Roe v. Wade, for example — as beyond dispute. They often consider pluralism and diverse views as heresy and intolerance as overtly desirable.
Fundamentalists demonstrate consistent fear of the non-religious as the most direct threat to the idea that religion-based control of society is mandated by God. Fundamentalists usually condemn religious secularists — pro-choice, for example — almost as fiercely as they do irreligious secularists in fundamentalist writings and in the curricula of schools that fundamentalists control or want to, as in Florida lately.
This includes condemning “liberal” religious ideas. Indeed, at times liberal believers who are at odds with fundamentalism stir more fear and anger in fundamentalists than do the irreligious.
Religion stirs emotions, sometimes for good and sometimes for ill, but separating the emotional effects of religion from the power centers in a society is crucial for long-term sustainable peace and order.
Since obedience to authority is valued as perhaps the highest virtue by fundamentalists, violence designed to compel obedience is considered not only acceptable but desirable. The most basic solution for the dangers of fundamentalism is to have and maintain a secular society, but the means for accomplishing that are complex and uncertain.
We need: political commitment; support for public schools; support for genuine scientific investigations of all matters; efforts to engender public respect for science and rationality, for critical thinking and appropriate skepticism regarding all truth claims; broad educational efforts of all kinds — formal and informal, institutional and society-wide; a constant alertness about the need to defend the wall of separation between religion and government; an awareness of the emotional needs of human beings, including fundamentalists; and consistent, thoughtful, respect for the rights of all to religious liberty.
What fundamentalists fail to see is that being absolute is justified only if reality is absolutely simple and if one is absolutely right.
They fail to recognize that millions of past believers have been quite sure they were right and that they were carrying out God’s wishes about things current fundamentalists now reject or disagree about.
They also seem not to notice that hundreds of millions of current fundamentalists worldwide disagree with each other.
No solution that ignores complexity and disagreement can work.
