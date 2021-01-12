The election year of Annus Horribilis has ended. Aspersions have been cast along with the votes. Policy discussions have been buried in invective and false narratives.
We should catch our breath and think about what we want for the future, guided by the vision statement on our dollar bill: Novus Ordo Seclorum.
The global pandemic will be defeated with grit and vaccines, but it clearly displays the need for a better health care system. The Medicare system that provides for the elderly and disabled represents an attractive alternative. With most Americans receiving health insurance through their employer they probably don’t want to give it up.
The Germans invented employer-based health insurance and still use it today. A blended system of public insurance and employer insurance represents a useful alternative. The important criteria would include mechanisms for controlling costs by monitoring and limiting charges.
Private companies can make a modest profit, but the magnitude must be limited. Paralleling this would be allowing the public insurance systems to negotiate pharmaceutical charges.
Fires in California, hurricanes on the coasts and frequent drought conditions of the Midwest warn us of the need to address climate change before it’s too late. The science is clear that change is occurring. Some is due to manmade conditions and some due to natural cycles. But the change is real and we must develop national plans to address the problem.
Limiting pollution is part of the solution, but developing alternative energy sources will be critical. As the solutions are engineered it will also be necessary to protect our country against devastating rain, wind and fire events. These can be anticipated and the solutions developed. At the simplest level coastal levies like those on the North Sea will help. But more sophisticated irrigation and fire control systems need to be implemented as well.
The conflict in cities between law enforcement and protesters must stop. This can only occur when both sides recognize the existence of the conflict and the need for change. Specific racial groups have been oppressed for centuries, and the government has used the police for oppression. Alternative mechanisms to de-escalate confrontations exist.
They must become widespread and the police must stop being trained in a “warrior mentality.” The police have always been public servants, and they should be encouraged to focus on crime rather than serving as mental health providers.
After World War II, the United States assumed the leadership of the free world. It reconstructed the shattered economies of Europe and Asia. The mechanism ranged from direct aid such as the Marshall Plan to the restructuring of the world economic system through the Bretton Woods Agreement. It led in the containment of international communism and ultimately broke the back of the Soviet Union. This leadership reinforced our recognition as the world’s leader. Sadly, this has been squandered. We can re-emerge as a leader by respecting our allies.
Truly, with an eye firmly on the future, we can lead “New Order of the Ages.”
