In response to the commentary by Joanna Yates (“Airstreams along Mardi Gras route was a bad idea,” The Daily News, March 3): In September, I had approached Yaga’s Entertainment, the producer, about bringing members of Airstream Club International to Galveston to participate in an “urban rally,” which is a gathering of members in their Airstreams in an urban setting.
Yaga’s invited us to occupy Mechanic Street during the first weekend of the 2022 Mardi Gras celebration within the entertainment district. The reasoning was during the first weekend, except for the parades, very few people visit Mechanic Street.
Although unequivocally the parades are the focal point of the celebration, all 10 parades during the first weekend only passed on Mechanic Street for less than two hours combined. Yet, the Mardi Gras festival lasts for 27 hours over the weekend.
Yaga’s Entertainment and the planning committee spent many hours planning, measuring and arranging trailers with minimal impact. Mechanic Street businesses opened that weekend reported higher sales than any first weekend during Mardi Gras in their history.
The campers weren’t positioned in front of any balconied buildings, intersections or driveways, giving the crowd on Mechanic Street plenty of room to view the parades. Folks visiting our RVs declared “how cool,” or “this is amazing” and “what a great addition to the celebration.”
Several float participants mirrored the same sentiments with posts on our social media sites.
Yaga’s surveyed participants of the Gambrinus and Aquarius parades. They were told that in eight years of downtown participation, this was the first year large crowds have been on Mechanic Street.
The presence of the Airstreams was successful in drawing people to Mechanic Street during the festival. When the parades weren’t passing, thousands of celebrants strolled down Mechanic Street, many taking personal tours of these spectacular trailers to their delight and many visiting the suppliers along the way.
Yaga’s Entertainment didn’t profit from the Airstream event. Airstreamers were held responsible for the cost of the infrastructure for our electrical and water needs, and I’m confident the infrastructure costs negated any profit due to the enormity of the task.
Keep in mind that Yaga’s has no businesses on Mechanic Street, so there was no “self-dealing” on their part by locating us on Mechanic Street.
Our Airstream members traveled from near and far to attend this rally; some from as far away as New Jersey and Minnesota. Many members had never seen the beautiful city you have here or knew the culture of Galveston.
Even though our trailers all have kitchens, almost everyone went out and enjoyed the diverse selection of food and drink Galveston has to offer.
We hope the majority of the people of Galveston will see this as an extreme positive for the city and the festival.
