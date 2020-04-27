Stay-at-home orders have changed many of the ways we live.
Television programs, for instance, are adapting themselves to all kinds of situations.
Many of the innovative situations remind me of some of the olden days, and maybe we will get back to some of those magical times, TV wise.
For instance, the weather guru on Channel 11 in Houston, David Paul, is teaching a weather class for children.
Meteorology 101, I guess. I’m not a child, but I plan to watch. Why not?
Which brings me to the olden days and the programs for children, which used to be produced locally on the three leading local networks. (Mostly the only local networks.)
Do you remember Mary Jane’s Magic Castle? I don’t remember the station, but I remember the magic castle was “full of fastle and fizz.”
Part of the theme song.
For your musical entertainment, aimed more at the boys in the audience, I guess, was Utah Carl.
It’s hard to imagine a Texas program featuring a star from Utah, but there he was.
The one I remember the most featured Kitirick. A cute young lady dressed in a cat suit who had a whole audience full of children every day.
To get on Kitirick’s show was quite an accomplishment, treasured by every moppet and his or her parent, I suppose.
Kitirick was on KTRK-Channel 13, of course, hence the name. Maybe before Dave Ward. Certainly in the time of Marvin Zindler.
There was one children’s show, which I think was nationwide, that featured a lady with a looking glass who peered out across the country, spying special children and calling them by name.
If she called your name, you beamed all day long. I wish I could remember her name.
Much later, of course, came Mary Lou Retton of Olympic gymnastics fame. We watched her win all those 10s, and then we watched her entertain bunches of children. Houston’s darling.
Now we have lots of local people, talking from their homes all folksy and friendly.
We have people teaching various subjects, some for adults, some for children. This is happening because of the stay-at-home orders, I think. It may become a trend.
Perhaps this is the beginning of more local non-news coverage, suitable not only for our grownup minds, but also for our children.
We shall see.
