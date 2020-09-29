If you read Charles Killebrew’s commentary (“If you’re reading this, you’ve benefited from Trump,” The Daily News, Sept. 26-26) — you saw hypocrisy and lies.
Kamala Harris had a shameful affair, he said. Oh, my!
Let’s see what else might he might’ve mentioned… Oh, yes! Trump got Marla Maples, his mistress/second wife, pregnant before his divorce from his first wife. He cheated on Maples and then on Melania while she was pregnant with Barron. National Enquirer paid $150,000 killing that story. Trump cheated on Melania with a porn star, paying her $130,000 hush money, a federal crime.
Trump’s whole life has been cheating and scandals.
He paid someone to take the SAT. The Department of Justice charged Trump with racial discrimination at 39 apartments. He hired 200 undocumented Polish workers at $5 an hour to raze the Bonwit Teller building.
Still, he cheated them of wages while some had to sleep at the demolition site. He bragged about assaulting women by grabbing their genitalia.
There’s no shred of evidence that George Soros supports antifa. It’s a lie.
Killebrew said Trump cut individual income tax. A few hundred bucks each for tens of millions versus $1.5 trillion to the already super rich. Sixty companies, including Amazon, Chevron, Eli Lilly & Co. and John Deere paid zero 2018 taxes — twice as many as in 2017.
John Deere earned $2.15 billion in U.S. income before taxes in 2018 but actually claimed it deserved a $268 million tax refund.
“Corporations brought all their manufacturing jobs back to America” after the tax break, he said. Manufacturing added 288,000 jobs after the corporate tax cut, 2 percent of growth. But manufacturing as a percentage of overall employment and production as a percentage of GNP have declined for many years.
“The tax cut does not appear to have had a positive influence on any of these economic factors,” Industry Week reported in April 2020.
And many new manufacturing jobs are low-paying, non-union, according to Pew Research. Which means loss of good wages for Americans without a college degree, the majority of whom voted for Trump.
A University of California at Berkeley study found a third of manufacturing employees still rely on food stamps or other federal assistance programs to make ends meet. Trump won Pennsylvania, Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin in 2016, promising working class voters he would revive U.S. manufacturing. But all four states have lost more than 16,000 factory jobs in 2019 alone.
That $25 million Trump U fraud settlement? Paid by Las Vegas billionaire Phil Ruffin, not Trump. It was one of 3,500-plus lawsuits involving Trump when elected. And now we know that Trump has paid almost no personal federal income tax in many years.
Y’all are proud of this guy? This guy who says our heroic military are “suckers” and “losers?” Who thinks hardworking, taxpaying Americans are actually fools? Who’s a proven racist and a pathological liar?
Y’all are purposely ignorant of the truth. You’ll deserve what you get if he wins Nov. 3.
Your children and grandchildren don’t deserve it but they and our nation will suffer for it for many, many years.
Tonight's debate was shameful spectacle. How anyone can still support Trump is beyond me. He debases everything he touches.
