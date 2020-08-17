The wife wants to know what the guy from the insurance company is wearing, but what I want to know is why the husband is talking to the guy at 3 a.m.
OK, the time had come.
Nobody can stand to watch the news anymore, so we’re compelled to watch commercials. Compulsions are compulsions, after all.
That particular commercial has been expanded to include one of the insurance guys asking the other guy whether anybody asks him what he’s wearing and they both discuss not only khakis, but white shirts and red sweaters.
The whole thing makes you wonder where the world is heading.
In the line of men’s clothing we also have the guy who goes on a first date in a stretched-out V-neck T-shirt. He doesn’t even deserve to sit down with the pretty lady. He is a dope.
Also, on the subject of clothes, I’m wondering why they all need to smell like perfume. I guess it is so the soap brands can also sell those little beads of perfume you dump in the washer.
And do those clean clothes stay unwrinkled if they go through the dryer with a certain sheet of treated paper? I wonder.
Here’s one I can definitely do without. The bears “enjoying the go” selling toilet paper.
Probably there are people like the couple who are living in the dark, and in the heat, trying to save on electricity.
And of course, the electric company representative convinces them they will be all right with the lights on and the air conditioning running. I hope they heed the advice. I hate to think about them suffering in the heat.
That, to me, is the worst part of a hurricane. The after-effect of having to do without electricity. I hope it never happens again.
What do you think about the guy who gets out of the car during a scary movie at the drive-in and runs around to an open window and plays the monster for his family?
They spill all the goodies all over the car, then finally laugh, because after all the Weather Tech has protected everything.
But somebody has to clean all that mess up. I hope it’s the dad.
Are you familiar with “only pay for what you need” and “safe drivers save 40 percent?”
You should be. You hear them most.
They drill into your brain like Mattress Mack. Incidentally, I like his beautiful smiling face mask
My favorites, not because of their messages but because of their pleasant voices, are the lady who says, “you can’t beat S’mores” and another lady who represents an electric company.
In her melodious voice, she says “Good morning Houston. Tomorrow is here.”
Makes my day.
My pet peeve is commercials with dogs or cats in them. My pets - French Bulldogs - jump off the couch and charge the TV. And they know the music. Even if they are asleep their ears will perk up and they'll stare at the TV waiting for the scene they know is coming.
