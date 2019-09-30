I think Donald Trump is the worst president this country has ever had. We’re told he doesn’t read and doesn’t listen to those who do. Every week he does something outrageous, stupid or unnecessary.
He hasn’t done anything right. If something he’s done is right that got past me, please let me know about it.
He’s pulled the United States out of the Iran nuclear deal. Significant effort went into that and several nations were parties to it. The deal provided for ongoing oversight that would assure all parties that the treaty was being kept.
Now that Trump has withdrawn the United States from the deal, we have a risky situation that could lead to war. A drone was recently shot down, with all parties denying who was responsible.
Trump doesn’t understand the concept of “separation of powers.” Congress appropriates money and the administration then spends it. Trump has declared emergency powers, so that he can spend money on the U.S.-Mexico border without congressional appropriation.
Trump would have us believe that the people trying to cross the border are criminals — drug dealers, murderers, rapists, etc. These are people that are just trying to provide a better life for themselves and their families. If they want to get in, they will find a way.
There have been cases that people have died in the back of vans/trucks. They’ve paid big money, hundreds of thousands of dollars to get into this country. This nation, except for the Native Americans, is a nation of immigrants, Trump included. If we must have improved border security, drones could be used — much less expensive.
And what about climate change? Ocean water levels are rising, ice near the poles is melting, glaciers are breaking off and melting. Trump doesn’t understand this — he pulled us out of the Paris Accord. How can anyone not understand what clear evidence tells us?
I don’t like to use or hear these words together: President Trump. He’s not my president and he doesn’t represent me.
Recently, Trump changed his position on gun control. It regarded more thorough background checks. The National Rifle Association contacted him and he backed down.
One of his more recent actions is as follows: “Brothers ordered deported after waiting years (20 years) to enter legally. Houston family left reeling amid fallout of Trump ending program that reunites Central American children with parents in the U.S.
“Ariel Palacios and his younger brother strode down the halls of Aldine High School on the first day of school last month, uncertain if they would be on campus come September.”
Trump: I’m the president and I can do whatever I want — Tra-la-la.
I don’t like the sound of Trump’s voice. When I hear it on the radio I shut it off ASAP.
I don’t think that Trump should be impeached because he would rise to the level of others that’ve been impeached: Andrew Johnson, Bill Clinton, Richard Nixon — who resigned before being formally impeached — etc.
He shouldn’t be assassinated either because then he would be linked to Presidents Abraham Lincoln, James A. Garfield and others.
