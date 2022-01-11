Comedian Ron White has a routine named “You Can’t Fix Stupid.” Unfortunately, that’s probably true in many cases.
But not everyone who does stupid things — denies logic, science and obvious facts, engages in ridiculous and dangerous conspiracies, promotes violence or votes for despots who couldn’t care less about them — is stupid.
On the other hand, if you’re standing in Dealey Plaza waiting for John. F. Kennedy and his son to appear, then you probably can’t be fixed.
But if they’re not stupid, then they have a motive for their actions. They want a certain outcome — never mind right or wrong — because they selfishly believe it will be to their benefit. To heck with the consequences.
They’re angry with the status quo, sometimes rightfully so. But their anger and misplaced loyalties are allowing American democracy to be dismantled piece by piece by the Republican Party in various states and in Washington.
Americans who support this “slow motion insurrection” as it’s been called, may not all be stupid but they’re patently naive and banefully ignorant of world history if they believe an autocratic government will be to their advantage — if they believe domestic terrorism is honorable — if they believe (re-)electing, fascist-leaning, gaslighting, self-serving sycophants will satiate their grievances or make America respected and trusted by the rest of the world.
In her book, “Fascism: A Warning,” Madeleine Albright defines a fascist as “someone who claims to speak for a whole nation or group, is utterly unconcerned with the rights of others, and is willing to use violence and whatever other means are necessary to achieve the goals he or she might have.”
Fascists, Albright says, promote a doctrine of anger and fear and undermine the public’s confidence in elections, the media, the courts and science. That doesn’t just define the duly defeated ex-president; it defines the spineless, disingenuous Republican leadership who grovel at his feet.
For example, millions witnessed the mostly white insurrectionists — incited by the “Big Lie” — storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, attempting a coup, beating police officers, threatening to kill legislators, shouting racial slurs and desecrating the building. People died because of that attack.
Yet, so many Republicans and ultra-conservative media are shamelessly and blatantly lying about that infamous event because they foolishly believe they have something to gain by killing democracy.
Authors Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt, in “How Democracies Die,” write “The weakening of our democratic norms is rooted in extreme partisan polarization — one that extends beyond policy differences into an existential conflict over race and culture.”
That precisely defines the state of Republican politics today.
“It matters that people keep their humanity alive and retain their skepticism in the face of leaders or theories telling them otherwise,” writes Jonathan Glover in “Humanity: A Moral History of the Twentieth Century.” Tragically, so many misled Americans have lost their humanity and their moral compasses.
Maybe we can’t fix stupid. But we can, we must, vote it out of office.
One day we shall all look back at James Templar's inane comments and laugh! After all, you can't fix stupid.[rolleyes]
And that goes for the Libtrolls who will now write this was a good guest commentary.[rolleyes][rolleyes]
CNN must have lost favor with the Liberal Left. Leftist are IGNORING they found Democrats and non-Trump voters among those who were arrested for the events of January 6, 2021.
And remember when Senator Ted Cruz asked Jill Sanborn, executive assistant director for the FBI's national security branch if any FBI agents or confidential informants actively participated in the riot.
"Sir, I can’t answer that."
Senator Ted Cruz then asked if any agents or confidential informants committed crimes of violence on Jan. 6.
"Sir, I can’t answer that."
Senator Ted Cruz then asked if any agents or confidential informants 'actively encouraged' crimes of violence on Jan. 6.
"Sir, I can’t answer that."
But the Leftist will try to answer for her, "Of course the FBI was not involved!".....But that's not what Jill Sanborn said in the hearing.[rolleyes]
Well said.
Vote!!!!
