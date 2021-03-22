I have a science education so, admittedly, I'm biased. However, as early as high school, you and I learned that water in Texas City, at standard sea level pressure, boils (can change from liquid to gas "steam") at exactly 212 degrees Fahrenheit. Even in every city in the world, at standard sea level pressure, it does the same; that’s science. Also, of interest, at 5,000-feet above sea level (Denver) the water boils at about 202 degrees Fahrenheit, and it takes all day to cook dried beans, really. Science.
Much of science is kind of absolute; it's what it is and no matter who says what, it still is. So, when and why did we decide to ignore science in favor of our favorite politician’s latest rally speech? Who, now, believes water boils at 340 degrees Fahrenheit just because our hero politician says so?
Fortunately, on a daily and at-home basis, it really doesn’t matter. The water will still boil when it's supposed to, no matter what we wrongly choose to believe, and the eggs will get cooked as usual.
It does, however, matter long term though and in some important matters. When a doctor asks us to take a pill, it matters. When a politician suggests we inject Clorox, it matters. When the scientific thermodynamics of heat and gas as they apply to our environment are ignored for political reasons, it matters. When one uses the label on a 10 cent mask to determine it doesn't work instead of accepting the advice of hundreds of scientific advisers (doctors), it matters.
If you know me, then you know I like to solve problems rather the just complain, so how about this.
Let’s all take a step back and consider:
1. Many politicians will say anything to excite the crowd, get on TV and get reelected. That’s not science; not even close.
2. Let’s start understanding No. 1 above and start ignoring the junk science of the speeches and sound bites.
3. Most of us went to high school, so let’s remember the good teachers that just told us the facts. And remember when we tested the boiling temperature of water with a thermometer; it was the same every time and every day.
4. If we don’t completely understand the science, let’s, at least, give it the benefit of the doubt until we do. When driving in a car, we believe the road signs even though we can’t, at the moment, prove they're correct. We believe and we wait and see.
I hope by now you get my point. It’s OK to worship your favorite politician (I kind of do too) but don’t let them get away with junk science BS. The science we all depend on matters. It got us to the moon and enabled (brought forth) the super good life most us enjoy; science works and it does matter.
Enjoy the speeches and sound bites, but get your science from those that spent years obtaining their science education. I do.
(2) comments
Amen!
[thumbup] The Scientific Method, while not perfect by any means, has brought us every advancement from The Enlightenment to m-RNA vaccines. It's preferable to the Dark Ages, IMHO.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.