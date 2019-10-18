It’s a long way from Long Island, New York, to Galveston, yet for Rear Adm. Michael Rodriguez, it was even further.
Seventeen years aboard merchant marine ships added many more miles with international experiences. A maritime labor official, staffer in Congress, the Navy, and deputy administrator, maritime administration, led Rodriguez to be selected the superintendent of Texas A&M University at Galveston’s Maritime Academy.
He also volunteers with the Seafarers’ Center. Among the many callings he held during his career, he always remembered the friendship he found in seafarers’ centers around the world.
“I remember when so many centers helped me when I was at sea,” Rodriguez said. “I am happy to work with the Seafarers’ Center now.”
A seafarer’s life is a challenge. With automation reducing crews down to 21, it is lonely. With three watches, there are only about seven people you see routinely. Even then, as Rodriguez recalls, “You may only speak to someone over the phone from engine room to bridge on your watch and never actually meet them face to face.”
Every sailor has sea tales, and this admiral is no exception. In the old days, a pallet of movies on large metal reels in cans were delivered to the ship. One night was officer’s night to control the projector the next night the crew’s. This created interaction among the crew as they debated which films to see sometimes over and over. Movie night became a social event among the small group.
Technology arrives with social impacts. On merchant marine ships the VCR, which could be purchased inexpensively in foreign ports, allowed individuals to watch movies by themselves. Today, with personalized smartphones and individual cabins, social interaction on merchant ships has been reduced even further.
Rodriguez sees the need for the Seafarers’ Center playing an even greater role in the lives of seafarers. Even a trip to the local discount store is a welcome change of pace. Driving from the Port of Galveston through the historic homes provides a change in scenery, far different from the day-to-day view of the ocean. Visiting with the checkout clerk a cherished break from the monotonous sea days. Shore leave is a quality of life issue for seafarers.
Seafarers continue to face pressure from shipowners to reduce wages, health care and time ashore. Rodriguez recalls one case of where a captain had to pay $800 for his family to catch a ride from the gate to the ship to spend a couple hours with him.
Thanks to regulations adopted by the U.S. Coast Guard, next year seafarers will have an easier time getting ashore without having to pay to see their family in a U.S. port.
“I’m thrilled that seafarers can look forward to easy access to shore leave and loved ones,” Rodriguez said. “I worked with so many others on this issue. It has been a long time coming.”
And when in Galveston there may be an admiral at the wheel to drive seafarers to town.
To get involved, visit www.galvestonseafarerscenter.org.
