U.S. Senator John Cornyn, R-Texas, is finalizing legislation to protect frontline heroes from frivolous COVID-19-related lawsuits. His bill couldn’t come at a better time for the health care workers and senior citizen caretakers working to keep the Lone Star state’s most vulnerable residents safe.
As the rest of the country works together to defeat this virus, the trial bar is focused on destroying independent businesses with frivolous lawsuits that will hobble the nation’s recovery. The Texas Medical Association said its legal onslaught “risks deterring our physicians and health care providers from providing needed, urgent patient care.” No one is immune from this legal onslaught, but nursing homes have become by far the top target.
While most reasonable people would agree that these homes can’t credibly be held responsible for a disease that spreads so easily among the elderly, government action has only compounded the problem, making the absurdity of the liability claims thrown against them even more evident.
In some states, like New York, New Jersey and Michigan, governors forced nursing homes to house positive coronavirus patients, which accelerated outbreaks and caused thousands of deaths. In others, like Texas, senior facilities were already suffering from significant, chronic underfunding from Medicaid and other government programs, which limited their ability to prepare for a crisis of this magnitude.
Despite these problems caused by politicians, senior caretakers continue working long hours to contain the coronavirus’ spread within their facilities. Although they’re risking their lives to keep their residents safe and doing everything they can with what they have, the trial lawyers continue to pin the blame on them during COVID-19.
For a state like Texas, where over 92,000 of its residents are in nursing homes — second in the nation only to New York — the consequences of this frivolous litigation can be especially harmful. Our seniors depend on these homes for the specialized care they require, but the trial bars’ suits will cause some to close down or hike costs on their residents dramatically.
Many states have already implemented COVID-19 liability protections for frontline workers and senior caretakers. However, many of them will soon expire, and interstate activities have brought confusion on how to handle these differing state orders. In a letter to congressional leadership, Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Speaker Dennis Bonnen made this point known, stating that, “the United States Congress is uniquely positioned to deliver the appropriate nation-wide solution.”
Luckily for Texas, Sen. Cornyn is already working on a legislative fix. Based on his past remarks, it seems his forthcoming bill will ensure that no health care worker, senior caretaker or businessman that respects law and order and follows the guidance of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be sued for a virus outside everyone’s control.
Cornyn’s hard work shouldn’t go unnoticed. It will ensure that the people of this state can continue receiving the care, goods and services that they need in this time of great need and, for that, we all should be grateful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.