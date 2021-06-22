During this past legislative session, which ended May 31, we saw several bills passed which will reduce trauma to children by reducing removals of them from their homes by the Department of Family and Protective Services, in an effort by the Texas Legislature to preserve families.
To be clear, in Texas, roughly 75 percent of removals of children from their homes is due to what’s called “neglectful supervision,” not physical abuse, physical neglect, medical neglect or sexual abuse. Neglectful supervision is a very vague term, or has been, but this session of the legislature has finally provided a definition for “neglect.”
One of those bills, House Bill 567, defines neglect as a parent’s blatant disregard for the consequences of their acts or omissions, which lead to the harm of a child or create an immediate danger — and will cause the landscape of child welfare in Texas to forever change.
As it was introduced on the House floor, both Rep. James Frank, a Republican and the bill’s author, and Rep. Gene Wu, a Democrat and co-author, explained HB-567 was a bipartisan effort to reduce removals and keep families together. The bill mandates many other changes designed to prevent removals of children from their homes.
If a child needs to be removed from home because there’s a real emergency situation, then HB-567 mandates other procedures to get children back home as soon as the emergency has ceased.
As June happens to be National Reunification Month, it’s fitting that one of the laws passed by the Texas Legislature, HB-2926, will allow parents, whose rights have been terminated, to petition the courts to ask that their parental rights be reinstated, as long as the child hasn’t been adopted.
Of course, there are many conditions that a parent will need to meet in order for rights to be reinstated, but the fact that this is now a possibility portrays a trend in the child welfare industry to keep families together.
HB-2926 also mandates that when children are taken into possession by the Department of Family and Protective Services, the state must notify all family members related to the child within the fourth degree of consanguinity and must place the children with families first, before placing children with friends, neighbors or in foster care.
Several individuals and organizations were instrumental in lobbying the legislature for changes this session. One of those organizations, the Texas Association of Family Defense Attorneys, was founded in Galveston on Feb. 22, 2020. The association’s mission is to preserve and advocate for the right to family integrity, which is guaranteed by the Texas and United States constitutions.
The association strengthens families through zealous advocacy, in both the courtroom and in the legislature. A special shout-out goes to Rep. Mayes Middleton, who helped the association advocate for these changes and more.
