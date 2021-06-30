Murder in America has increased to an alarming 42 percent. Road rage and assaults are commonplace. Why? The nightly news says it’s guns, it’s the pandemic, it’s unemployment, it’s, it’s, it’s.
The reality? Overall, people have become lazy and unhappy with themselves, and rather than change it, they blame and take from others. It’s the mindset of what’s yours is mine, crippling our society because of selfish immaturity.
Abraham Lincoln said, “Most folks are as happy as they make up their minds to be.” Working hard to build a family, business, anything, equals a meaningful life and satisfaction at the end of the day, knowing you pressed through, determined to finish the course no matter the circumstances. The journey of life is about following through with decisions and promises. Every single day, even when it’s hard.
Whatever role you find yourself in, parent, student, business owner, do it to the highest degree of excellence, mindful of the responsibility to be the light for others to follow. Someone somewhere is watching and learning from you. Sadly, too many young people aren’t being taught the value of perseverance, hard work and biblical principles.
Abolishing prayer and God in schools in 1962 paved the way for a pervasive moral decline and acceptance of everyone doing what they want, whenever. Fast forward to grade inflation over study, participation trophies over practice, video games over books, “hook-ups” over commitment, and movies and songs encouraging violence and drugs.
The Bible in James 4:2 says, “You want what you don’t have, so you scheme and kill to get it. You are jealous of what others have, but you can’t get it, so you fight and wage war to take it away from them. Yet you don’t have what you want because you don’t ask God for it.”
Asking God for things isn’t bad, asking with wrong motives is and won’t ever bring long-term success. Happiness lasting until the next new thing or person. The bullet of jealousy mustn’t hit others to assuage lack of grit.
Families and societies are only as good as we are. As Maya Angelou said, “When we decide to be happy we accept the responsibility to bring happiness to someone else.”
The violent rhetoric and brutality today are at odds with this value. American society is made up of toddlers, whining and blaming others for misfortunes and mistakes. It’s easier to blame and take than it is to get up every morning and choose to do what’s right no matter what. Playing the victim and blame game continues the engine of pain for everyone.
Maturity understands it’s not just about you or me. It’s about all of us. We must remember when we’re tempted to war in some way, to keep the bullet in the mouth and take ownership for our life, the good and the bad. So, resolve to do the hard things in life and also help others. Growing up in every area equals a life of excellence and contentment.
