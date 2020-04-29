Typically, I find myself on the opposite end of the spectrum from that of Michael A. Smith. However, Smith’s editorial (“County Judge is wrong, but not alone in skepticism,” The Daily News, April 24) is unquestionably correct and accurate from a U.S. Constitution and legal standpoint.
As a more than 40-year practicing tax attorney, having legal experience with the U.S. government and a big eight accounting firm in Washington D.C., large New Orleans law firms and my solo legal practice in Galveston, and having 15 years of law teaching experience at Tulane Law School in the Constitutional law aspects of state and local taxation, I believe I possess the qualifications to review, analyze and opine as to the constitutionality of mandating the wearing of face masks during the coronavirus pandemic.
Smith’s editorial is correct on all counts, which I will re-characterize in more descriptive terms:
1. The U.S. Supreme Court has recognized in numerous cases over the years that an individual’s First, Fourth and Fifth amendment rights, while highly valued by our Founding Fathers and the framers of the U.S. Constitution, may be abridged and restricted when public safety and health override these individual rights; for example, federal courts would be extremely reluctant to use the First Amendment to strike down restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic against crowd gatherings, requiring business closures and mandating the wearing of masks because such restrictions only have an “incidental effect” on speech (numerous case citations omitted);
2. As a “judge” who isn’t an attorney, Henry has to spend more of our tax dollars soliciting an incorrect legal opinion to the effect that requiring the wearing of face masks is unconstitutional (see Paul Ready’s commentary “Dictatorship is still unconstitutional,” The Daily News, April 24); really, if Henry decides to forgo the mandate to wear masks in public because he fears being sued, does he truly represent our interests?
Recall that Henry litigated an administrative issue with Judge Lonnie Cox for four years and cost the Galveston County taxpayers more than $1 million; and, perhaps most importantly,
3. Henry’s decision to disband the county’s in-house legal department in favor of using “outside” legal counsel (who just happens to be Ready, a former in-house lawyer) and his refusal to release and disclose documents pertaining thereto, leaves the distinct impression that the patronage games of awarding legal matters generating legal fees to their cronies continues unchecked in Galveston County.
If not, then simply be transparent and disclose to the public the transcript of meeting minutes, bid proposals and other documents pertaining to this drastic change in legal counsel.
Finally, remember that we, as individuals exercising our constitutional right to vote, can change these dubious circumstances by voting Henry and his cronies out of office. This is the time for a major change in the makeup of the Galveston County Commissioner’s Court and perhaps even a Texas Constitution amendment requiring that county judges actually be attorneys and be active members of the State Bar of Texas.
Now, those would be major changes for the better.
