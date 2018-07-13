Does our government understand the issues we are dealing with? I fear not! Issues like immigration are a hot topic of discussion in my part of the country, but how does it play in Memphis, or much less Kansas City? A good question on my mind is how is immigration playing in Washington? From what I have seen on the Sunday morning political talk shows.
“Make America Great, Again!” great political spin, results in Donald Trump elected. And to be honest, I am not here to praise Caesar. Criticism, that’s another subject.
But to tweet or not to tweet, that is a good question? Do we need leadership that actually leads or does nothing? I ask this not voicing my opinion against the policies of the administration, but of our government in general. The Republicans control both houses of Congress and the White House, and all we hear is the Republican majority.
We, as a country, have issues that affect us in different ways; immigration like I said at the beginning of this column takes on a different spin than it would in other parts of the country and no real answer as to a solution.
We look to Washington because of a new Supreme Court appointment by the president. While I can respect the speculation as to a conservative spin to the highest court in the land, I, like many of us, hope for more of a libertarian approach that described retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy. I also believe the Supreme Court should be a balanced court with our best legal minds — conservative and liberal alike.
Now to North Korea, Mr. President, it’s being reported the dictator is going back on his word to dismantle their nuclear program.
Being of Democratic opinion, I see the party of the people looking like a party of factions. While I could agree with some of the Bernie faction. I can also agree with the Old Guard Liberal Faction of the Democratic National Committee. Does this make me of liberal or of socialist opinion? Well, being from Texas, I’m just a Texan and have an opinion that I can call “my own!”
And frankly, that opinion is that of our leadership in Austin and in Washington that do not need a partisan approach to find answers. We need to find answers that come from bipartisan solutions.
We can argue the issue of immigration forever and a day in the Southwest part of America, but the separation of children from the immigrant parents is wrong.
We can argue about what we would like to see in the next Supreme Court appointment.
We can argue about what to do with North Korea. One thought: Trump can appoint Dennis Rodman as special envoy… (LOL)
What we as a people need to do is to advocate for ideas by voicing our opinions. Write our leadership in Austin and in Washington and hope he learns when and when not to tweet!
Make a new difference!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.