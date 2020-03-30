As one of the army of folks who enjoy words, strange or regular, I’ve been searching for the right word to describe my feelings concerning all this activity surrounding the appearance of the coronavirus.
After careful consideration of various depressing expressions, I’ve decided on melancholy.
And depression is a pretty good definition. It goes with being sad, but that sadness includes, for me, a sinking feeling, almost a physical ailment, sometimes accompanied by weepiness.
But enough of that. Everybody on TV keeps saying “We are all in this together” and “Take everything day by day” and other platitudes.
And so we should. And on we go.
You can start making lists of all the benefits of staying at home and keeping away from other people.
The first one I grabbed as a plus is the absence of meetings. Remembering how we all felt in whatever business we were involved, not having to go to a staff meeting is a real blessing.
But nowdays, I can’t imagine what it would be like to be a newspaper reporter, with no city meetings, no school board meetings, nothing of that sort of all.
News would sure be a different proposition.
Imagine being a sports reporter when there are no sports.
They are reshowing old football games on TV, and many people are getting much pleasure out of that.
We might see Muhammed Ali win his first fight.
We might see Arnold Palmer win his first Masters’.
Some meetings I do miss because I miss my people.
My church people. My Kiwanis people. My bridge-playing people. I missed getting to hear Jerome Karam talk at the Texas City-La Marque Community Advisory Council meeting. It’s all very sad.
Because of some meetings, featuring presidents and mayors and doctors and county judges, I’ve missed some really important things, such as “Jeopardy” and “Kelly and Ryan.”
I take it as a personal insult when the powers that be take over my favorite TV programs.
But because of those press conferences, I’ve learned a lot. For instance, one day I learned that if you have 10 rolls of toilet paper, used by only one person, they will last 53 days. Can you imagine who figured that out, and how?
So I can laugh at lots of stuff, thank goodness. But I still feel a bit like a cantaloupe and a Lassie dog — melancholy.
