On Aug. 14, my mother would have turned 101. She was an amazing woman, enjoying the best health of anyone I’ve ever known. She lived a life of music, activity, good eating habits and an unquenchable thirst for knowledge, even as she aged. But at age 96, she transferred to The Cottages in League City because she had begun suffering from dementia. Her four and a half years there allowed her to enjoy a quality of life that included music, exercise and good food, as well as family and friendships. She was content, for which I am grateful, but she wasn’t the same mother I had known all my life.
Alzheimer’s disease is relentless, but so is the Alzheimer’s Association, the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Every year, more than 500,000 people come together in over 600 communities to participate in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Participants carry flowers representing their connection to this disease — a disease that right now can’t be prevented, cured or even slowed. But what if one day it could? You can help make that beautiful day happen by participating in the world’s largest fundraiser to fight the disease.
It is an honor to serve as this year’s chair of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Saying yes to this request was easy and very personal. I invite you to join me at 8 a.m. Oct. 13 on Stewart Beach to walk in honor of or in memory of a family member or friend who has suffered from Alzheimer’s. You may start your own team of walkers, join an existing team, or simply cheer from the sidelines as you watch a crowd carrying brightly colored flower windmills power-walking or strolling down our beautiful beach.
To learn more about the Walk to End Alzheimer’s and how to start a team, please join us for a kickoff event at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 30 at Moody Gardens in the Viewfinders Terrace at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston.
For more information about the Alzheimer’s Association, or the Walk to End Alzheimer’s you may contact Krista Bohn at kbohn@alz.org or 713-314-1343.
I’m walking in memory of my mother. Will you walk with me?
