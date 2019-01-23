Have you smelled a rose lately? We can’t smell a rose today because:
1. We’re going too fast. Technology is ahead of what we can deal with. We let the greatest generation (mine) just slip by and die an unnatural death. I hate to buy a new phone, TV or computer because it takes forever to program — and by then it’s obsolete.
Oh yes, the 13-year-olds can do it. They, however, aren’t smarter than us; they just have more time to play with programmable stuff and couch potato games. Today they have too little else to do. At 13 years old I was milking cows, mowing lawns, raising rabbits, building farm fences, bird hunting and working as a janitor at a cafeteria. I was social, slow and happily ignorant of computer fast.
I’m not suggesting children should be milking cows, but they should have chores and responsibilities that require some (phone-less) social exposure; fast alone isn’t good.
2. We’re becoming antisocial. Recently, I watched a couple in a restaurant, both consumed with their phones. They never looked up — not even to place their order — and ate with one hand while the other hand did the phone. I wondered if they might be texting each other.
I know you have experienced an interruption in your conversation with someone when a phone beeped a text (the mayor did it to me one day); you’re out, the text must be answered. Children no longer recognize humans around them; their priority is their phone or a video game. One might argue that texting is social; it is until it dominates, which today it does.
Do I really need to text all my friends that I just took a shower and my dog barked at me, seeing me naked for the first time? Do I?
3. Today, we’re using machines to avoid social contacts. The ATM lets you get money without any personal contact with a person; that person being at home without a job that the ATM took. I refuse to use them.
We are using self-checkout’s at the stores. Same problem of avoiding a social activity and now paying more taxes to support a person at home that lost their job. Standing in line can be a social activity unless you’re stuck-up or shy.
Get over it; try talking, it can be fun and rewarding. You just might find out that we’re all more alike than different. Remember the most popular story of our source; it was just Adam and Eve.
So do what? Take a phone addiction pill. Disable text on your phone; I did. Go into the bank and deal with a real person; try a line at the grocery store. Don’t stop a conversation with a real human when the phone beeps. Give children something to do that requires social learning. Go outside, smell a rose; and talk to a neighbor. Slow down; be social again.
Care and be social; the long term solution to antisocial walls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.