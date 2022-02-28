Have we all become germophobes?
If you follow some of the latest ad speak, you’ll believe so.
It all began, I believe, with the pandemic. And who can explain such a thing?
None of us living today is conversant with a pandemic. I don’t think anybody is still around who survived the 1900 Spanish Flu epidemic.
Anyway, among the preparations to survive, which were offered to us by the medical authorities, was the idea the virus could be transmitted on inanimate objects upon which the droplets of destruction were scattered.
So, we began wearing masks and using antiseptics on our hands and wiping, or spraying, all kinds of disinfectant on all kinds of objects.
Gradually, it has come to be known that the virus isn’t spread very much on door handles and countertops and we stopped worrying about all those wipes in public places.
School people are still spraying and wiping, but few other places are extending such a plethora of practices. At least, that seems to be so.
But the advertisers who represent people who make a living selling things to people have managed to convince their customers that germs are abounding everywhere, and we must guard against them at all costs. That involves buying new stuff with complicated new formulas that will protect us from germs, whether we need to be protected or not.
As a sample, for instance, I’ve had a hard time convincing my progeny that I’m not going to worry about the germs in my own house. What they don’t realize, as few people consider, is that I’m immune to my own germs.
It has been just in the past few years we’ve learned about all the good things that live in our bodies that protect us from harm. We didn’t formerly know that probiotics in our guts kept us well. Some of us were always careful about taking too many antibiotics. Most of us happily gulped them down whenever we felt a little ill.
It took quite a while for doctors to learn not to give antibiotics for every ailment. Lots of people finally acquired germs that didn’t respond to the early antibiotics. Hence stronger and stronger came the germ fighters.
So, now we’re fired at from all sides by people selling stuff to protect us from everything brought on by that pandemic.
Are your clothes being washed by detergents that don’t really get them clean? They look clean. You can’t see any dirt. But lurking somewhere is dirt you can’t see.
Is dirt you can’t see really dirty? I don’t think so. Some advertisers now insist clothes not only have to be clean and smell clean but be disinfected as well. We used to think soap and water would make hands clean enough to eat with. Not now. They must be disinfected.
Are your clothes clean, but they don’t smell clean? Since when did they have to have a certain happy smell?
If you dump a new product — a little container of beaded product — into the washer, your clothes will not only be clean but pleasantly perfume-y clean.
I’m not going to go around smelling people’s clothes. I hope you don’t either.
Do you see restaurant tables getting cleaned by the busboy using the same rag going from table to table without rinsing or changing the rag? Is this sanitary or just moving dirt, grease, and germs from one table to the next? I'd have more confidence if the restaurant used a spray bottle of diluted bleach or cleaner and sprayed the tables each time. And remember, they also wipe down the chairs sometimes.
The one device that they can’t convince me to buy (or to use) is that nasal cleaning gadget that flushes water up through your nostril and out the other. Even showing some attractive woman smiling while she flushes snot out of her nose is not going to convince me to buy one. I’ll just continue to blow my nose the old fashioned way, thank you.
