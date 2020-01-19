Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is a prominent figure of the Civil Rights movement. In his famous address, “The Drum Major Instinct,” Dr. King preached, “We all have the drum major instinct. We all want to be important, to surpass others, to achieve distinction, to lead the parade.”
The drum major instinct is “the desire for recognition, importance, and attention,” and Dr. King identifies as a Drum Major for Peace, or a leader for peace. In order to imitate Dr. King, a Drum Major for Peace, I would unite the community by sharing my knowledge and bettering the healthcare system.
I believe that a quality education for all people is the backbone of a well-functioning society, but in many countries, education is not available to everyone. I want to gather a group of like-minded individuals with a similar vision to share our knowledge worldwide. To accomplish this, I need to have enough education and money to invest. With the right education, I, and many others, could share the knowledge and give underdeveloped societies a head start towards development.
However, underdeveloped societies do not have the money to pay wages to teachers, therefore all our work will have to be voluntary. Knowing this, the people that I will work with will all have to invest their own time and money, but this is a small price to pay to benefit our world. It is widely known that “knowledge is power.” With a little schooling, we can drastically improve a community and give them the power to advance as a whole.
As I study in school and work towards checkpoints such as graduating high school and beginning college, my ultimate goal in life is to study medicine. I want to know as much as I can about health, so I can provide healthcare to those less fortunate. This relates to spreading the knowledge because many societies do not do well because their healthcare providers are not well-educated. These societies also lack the technology to cure the ill. After studying medicine, I want to be the one to provide healthcare to communities that need it.
Living in a country that does not need to worry about education and medicine is a privilege. With the ability to provide education and healthcare, I can imitate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as a Drum Major for Peace.
