In February, I was introduced to the Galveston Island Park Board of Trustees during planning sessions for the Juneteenth mural dedication and celebration.
The park board expressed its interest in developing a strategic marketing plan to go beyond Juneteenth and tell the full story of African American heritage and history on the island.
By March, the park board assembled a team of local stakeholders to serve on the Cultural Heritage Development Task Force and brought me on board to facilitate several meetings. I also held one-on-one conversations with islanders to identify cultural resources for development.
A little bit about me. I’m a native Mississippian who has worked in tourism development for over 20 years. I began my career as the marketing coordinator for Visit Jackson. I later became the director of marketing for the Jackson Zoological Park where I helped coordinate an $8 million dollar capital campaign for zoo renovations.
From there, I accepted the position of cultural heritage manager for the Mississippi Development Authority in their tourism division where I developed several award-winning projects including the Mississippi Blues Trail. My work on the Blues Trail served as a guiding force for the project here in Galveston.
Once I had the opportunity to learn about the rich history that’s transpired on the island, I felt a sense of place, very similar to my roots in Mississippi. When you dig deep into the story of the people, the places and the events that occurred in a community, you realize the beauty of that culture. I felt that in Galveston.
In just six months, I learned so much. I knew some history regarding Juneteenth, but there were so many change-makers, cultural sites and significant moments in history that became more apparent during my research. This information was a true eye-opener for me — this is where a lot of African Americans’ journeys started, not only in Texas, but in the United States.
The Cultural & Heritage Product Development Program will focus on four thematic experiences through the development of walking and driving tours, including augmented videos and virtual enhancement. These tours and immersive experiences will employ “memory keepers” as tour guides to regale the authentic Galveston African American experience. The development of these tours will be implemented within a three-year plan.
My hope for the project is to create an authentic experience that resonates with the community of Galveston and island visitors. People should know Galveston’s entire story, and this is just one step forward in sharing that story with the world.
I’m extremely passionate about preserving and promoting the rich history of African Americans who continue to shape the culture of Galveston Island. From the first heavyweight boxing champion and most recent NFL Super Bowl champion, the first civil rights sit-in and designation of the National Juneteenth Holiday, the Absolute Equality Mural and the historic Reedy Chapel — visitors can trace the path to freedom and experience Galveston’s remarkable story.
