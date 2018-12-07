The Galveston Project for the Education of Homeless Children and Youth, called the Discovery Club, is a program that provides services to children that doesn’t have a fixed, permanent residence. Our office, here at the Galveston Independent School District, provides different resources to assist students with different services throughout the school year.
We’re preparing for our annual “Kelley’s Angels” Adopt-A-Child for Christmas Project. We currently have approximately 600 identified students. We’re diligently assisting them to ensure they’re academically successful. We have targeted students for our Adopt-A-Child Christmas Project from each campus with the assistance of campus staff. We have chosen students from the Discovery Club who are present in school in spite of the barriers they face daily. Each year, The Discovery Club has hosted a Christmas celebration for the students where they can receive Christmas gifts from individuals or businesses who have adopted them.
Our community has been a great asset to the students of Galveston ISD. We greatly appreciate your continued support of our students.
We need your help. Students have asked for items such as a bicycle, basketball, volleyball, art supplies, dolls, food, clothes and other items. Students have supplied a list of their needs and wants and we will provide the list to the individual or business who adopts the student. We would like to respectfully request that individuals or your business/agency assist us by selecting a student(s) or donating a bicycle. Students have completed a form that includes their needs and wants. If you would just like to adopt a student or donate a bicycle, you may do so. Your generosity and partnership with the Galveston Independent School District will be deeply appreciated.
If you’d like to help, contact me at marypatrick@gisd.org or 409-766-5177, or Rosalind Johnson at rosalindjohnson@gisd.org or 409-766-5169 to be a part of a great holiday expression of support for our students.
