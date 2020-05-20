Thanks to Edward B. Williams for the history lesson (“Trump has degraded the office, imperiled the republic,” The Daily News, May 16-17), but it has little to do with degrading or imperiling now.
I don’t think that any of us could stand the bright lights of intense scrutiny and come out sterling. This includes most politicians and presidents. But comparison to two of our all-time favorites, George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, may be a bit unfair when there are others who have more in common with what’s being suggested of President Donald Trump.
When it comes to besmirching, I’d have to say that President Bill Clinton is the winner, introducing the youth of the world to oral sex, then comes President John F. Kennedy for his sexual activities, President Richard Nixon has to join us for his Watergate misadventures, President Thomas Jefferson was mentioned in the positive group even though he liked his slaves more than he should have.
President Barack Obama is on the short list for putting all the ducks in a row for the socialist future our children and grandchildren are going to inherit and now here comes Obama-gate.
Now for the presidential want-to-be list, Hillary Clinton, who has more near-miss criminal activities than almost anyone, and Vice President Joe Biden who may have “unknowingly” become the politician whose family made more money from access than any other family in the world.
To not mention Presidents Ronald Reagan, H. W. Bush, or George W. Bush in the positive group demonstrates a political bias. Mentioning the impeachment trial was surprising when anyone who could count votes knew that it would never be successful except from the standpoint of attacking the president and giving the Democratic leaders the ability to over and over again say things as fact that were not.
The behavior of Sen. Adam Schiff and Rep. Jerrold Nadler was nothing short of deplorable. If any damage was done to the Constitution or anything else, it’s thanks to the Democrats on their fool’s mission.
I do believe that the republic may have been imperiled. Trump has been pretty ruthless in his efforts to get what’s best for America. It’s possible that he pushed China too far trying to balance the trade situation and China might have said, “If that’s the way you feel, have a Corona on us and we don’t mean a Mexican beer.”
As to strategy, it makes no sense to tell the press that you hate other world leaders when you’re looking forward to improving our position with those same leaders in the future. As to why he doesn’t want to share his tax information, who knows, maybe he’s like me and doesn’t think it’s anybody else’s business.
Maybe he wishes he had been a better citizen and paid more in taxes, but his CPAs took advantage of the tax laws. Who knows? Some besmirching and imperiling, OK, but the comparisons are just too one-sided. I don’t wish we could all agree, but I do wish we could look at things more objectively.
