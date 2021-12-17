The 20th annual PAWS Gala — benefiting exclusively the Galveston Island Humane Society — is just a few weeks away. Set for Jan. 15 at the Galveston Island Convention Center, this is sure to be an event, and an evening, filled with fun and excitement.
Having been postponed in 2020 because of the COVID pandemic; then rescheduled from our original date of Sept. 25 because of another virus outbreak, you can be assured we’re all going to be ready to party and have a great time.
Our theme is “Deep in the PAWS of Texas.” Our very special honorees are Drs. Joan Richardson and Barbara Thompson — two of the island’s most respected medical professionals and dog lovers.
This great evening will begin with a cocktail reception at 6:30 p.m. where you will have the opportunity to visit with the Elite Pet Owners and their special pets. This year’s 2021 Elite Pet Owners are Karen Bishop, Debra Burkley, Robyn Bushong, Ross Grief, Ginger Herter, Angela Lera Markides, Emily Root, Lindsay Touchy, Dorothy Trevino, Heidi Walker, Michael Woody and Kevin Smith.
Gala co-chairs are Michelle Beckwith, Cynthia McEldowney and Concetta Maceo-Sims.
Next, look forward to enjoying an open bar, sumptuous seated dinner and dancing to Galveston’s own The Line Up Band. But there’s more: The PAWS Gala is also recognized for showcasing one of the island’s largest and best silent auctions. As such, you can look forward to bidding on an impressive and diverse selection of quality items — all beautifully displayed throughout the silent auction area.
Plus, we’re going to host an amazing live auction and showcase some more great surprises that you can look forward to during this special evening.
Also, we’re pleased to announce that our guests will again have the opportunity to take advantage of complimentary Uber rides from the PAWS Gala to their residence on Galveston Island.
We’re an open admission, nonprofit shelter, serving Galveston Island. All proceeds from this event will benefit the daily operations and maintenance of the shelter along with helping to ensure that our many vital community programs/projects can continue. Those programs/projects include robust adoption initiatives, spay/neuter assistance, microchipping and vaccination clinics, our “safe at home” program that helps pet owners keep their pets, and disaster response.
For more information about the shelter, its community-wide programs and activities or to make appointments concerning adoption, call 409-740-1919 or visit galvestonhumane.org. The Galveston Island Humane Society was founded in 1981. We’re located at 6814 Broadway and open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.
Very limited tickets remain. To purchase tickets, call or visit the website above. Final reservation deadline is Jan. 3.
Don’t miss this event. It’s Western attire and boots, or “Texas Swank.”
