The American Dream is no longer attainable by being average. We must read, think and move faster in order to gain a piece of the pie. It’s vital that we become dynamic stable lifelong learners. Teaching this idea to my students, I used an excerpt from Thomas L. Friedman’s book, “Thank you for Being Late: An Optimist’s Guide to Thriving in the Age of Acceleration” to promote urgency that all must be proactive in learning or be left behind.
Dynamic stability is crucial to a well-lived and well-managed life. Average isn’t an option anymore — those with the self-discipline and motivation to mature both intellectually and emotionally will be the ones who thrive in a world spinning faster than ever. Emotional stability requires time to step back and reflect on your life; examine what is and isn’t working, then take action. This purposeful thinking brings authenticity that mirrors personal goals and values, but doesn’t happen when racing to and fro or binge watching Netflix.
We must realize that investing in life through reflective reading in all areas is the foundation for a dynamic life. A life that brings peace — even in the eye of the storm. Living this type of life is about being generous with time, love, and money; treating yourself and others well. Many people say they’re too busy to take care of themselves much less help others, but that’s simply not true. We all make time for the things we want to do. We all make the choices that impact our lives and families, for better or worse.
A good place to begin is investing in literature to increase the ability to problem solve faster and become better at relationships. Literature can teach empathy and kindness, inspiration and courage, love instead of hate. From Leo Tolstoy’s “Death of Ivan Ilyich,” I’ve learned that sometimes when I think I’m going up I’m going down. Pearl S. Buck taught me that taking my eyes off “the land” and only focusing on career will lead to an empty heart. “The Pull,” by Bobby Jack Nelson taught me to “keep going until I live the way I want.” Tim O’Brien’s “The Things They Carried,” reminds me that we “all carry ghosts,” and it’s how we deal with them that matters.
When feeling small I remember T.S. Eliot’s “The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock,” and know that I have a right to “dare to disturb the universe.” George Orwell’s “Shooting an Elephant” taught me not to appease the crowd “solely to avoid looking a fool,” and the Italian film “Life is Beautiful” taught me the value of parental sacrifice with a smile.
Self-discipline to develop emotionally and intellectually takes a daily commitment. Reading widely and thinking deeply will increase your joy overall and returns big dividends in obtaining a piece of the American Dream. Investing in yourself and others keeps you stable, prosperous, and happy while everyone else stagnates at average. Go deeper to live higher.
