Like a lot of public safety people, I tend to be over prepared. I guess it comes from so many years of responding to emergencies. But it bleeds into personal life as well, occasionally to the annoyance of my family.
And to be fair, it does probably seem a little excessive that my truck always has in it things like a shovel, axe, snow chains, rat shot, a giant first aid kit, air pump, jump pack, 100 flashlights (some can be charged by solar or manually), extra food and water, skid pads, rescue tube and fins, rope, etc. The list goes on and on. But, as I patiently explain to them (while they smirk knowingly at each other), you just never know.
Although they find it mildly irritating and humorous, they do things to fuel the fire. My “library” is full of books, some of which were gifts from them, with titles like “Wilderness Survival Manual,” “What To Do When it all Goes to Hell” and the latest gift, “Surviving Climate Change.” The latest may not have been a gag gift since we live right on the beach.
Anyone who spends a lot of time on the coast is likely to be pretty tuned in to climate issues. This book breaks our response to climate challenges into “mitigation, adaptation and suffering.”
We have, as a community, already started taking steps to mitigate the changes. Beach nourishment projects are a great way to prolong the time residents can use the beachfront and in turn to capture tourist revenue. One study commissioned a few years back came up with a ratio of $7 of revenue returning to the community for each dollar spent on maintaining, cleaning and protecting people and the beach environment.
After Hurricane Ike, we saw government buyouts for properties that were compromised by the change in the dune line. These properties will never see construction on them again. And, as we explore options for badly needed structures on the beach to house beach patrol and beach park staff, we’re looking at design, height, materials and longevity pretty closely.
Adapting what we do as a practice for beach-cleaning crews, lifeguards, security, park staff and concessionaires is more and more important. For lifeguards, we give more consideration to breaks, towers that shelter guards from the elements, and UTVs and boats with shade.
We also look at wintertime extremes and equipment that allow us to respond in increasingly severe conditions, such as specialized wetsuits, uniforms with more protections from the elements, and even the resiliency of tools like radios and other electronics.
Suffering is a part of working in the elements, particularly along the coast. Beach-cleaning crews start at 5 a.m., even when it’s well below freezing and lifeguards work through the hottest conditions, for example.
Because of this, we’re continually looking at ways to attract and retain staff even as the pool of people willing to work in even more extreme conditions dwindles.
Above all, we need to continually and creatively find ways to provide crucial services as conditions change.
